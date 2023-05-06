Biden defends Harris as VP, says she 'hasn't gotten the credit she deserves'

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 06 May 2023 22:46 Hits: 5

President Biden defended Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, claiming she “hasn’t gotten the credit she deserves” as the two gear up for the 2024 election.

“Look, I just think that Vice President Harris hasn’t gotten the credit she deserves,” Biden said in a sit-down interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. “She was an attorney general in the state of California. She has been a United States senator.”

“She is really very, very good,” Biden continued. “And with everything going on, she hasn’t gotten the attention she deserves.”

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a close ally of Biden, similarly came to the vice president’s defense last Sunday.

“The vice president, like many vice presidents, has struggled to get positive press coverage and to get the credit she deserves for the hard work that she’s been doing,” Coons said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“The vice president’s ready to run and ready to be president, should that ever happen,” he added. “I know our president has great confidence in her and so do I.”

Harris, who was featured heavily in Biden’s campaign announcement video last month, is expected to play a key role in the reelection campaign amid concerns about the 80-year-old president’s age.

However, Biden hit back at those who have raised questions about his age in Friday’s interview, saying he’s “acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom.”

"I know more than the vast majority of people," Biden claimed “I’m more experienced than anybody who’s ever run for the office,”

"And I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable, as well as effective," he added.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/3992074-biden-defends-harris-as-vp-says-she-hasnt-gotten-the-credit-she-deserves/