At least 9 dead, multiple injured in mall shooting near Dallas: police

Published on Sunday, 07 May 2023

At least nine people have died, including the gunman, and several others were injured in a shooting at a mall outside of Dallas, Texas, according to local police.

The Allen Fire Department transported nine people to area hospitals, Allen Fire Department Chief Jonathan Boyd said. Seven people died on scene at the Allen Premium Outlets and two others were pronounced dead at the hospital, Boyd said on Saturday evening.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the victims,” Allen Police Chief Brian E. Harvey said at a news conference. “This is a tragedy. People will be looking for answers. And we just, we’re sorry that those families are experiencing that loss.”

An officer was responding to an unrelated call at Allen Premium Outlets when he heard the gunshots and “neutralized” the shooter, Harvey added. Authorities said they believe the gunman acted alone.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said in a statement that he has been in contact with state and local officials to offer “the full support of the State of Texas” and “ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed.”

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” Abbott added.

Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas), whose district includes Allen, said on Twitter that he was “devastated by the tragic news” of the shooting.

“Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene," Self wrote.

A White House official said President Biden has been briefed on the shooting and is closely monitoring the situation and in touch with local officials to offer support.

