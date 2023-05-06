Articles

Goodbye, and Good Riddance: America Will Not Miss You

In the old Christian spiritual, the words sing out like praise:

“Soon and very soon,

We are going to see the King,

Soon and very soon,

We are going to see the King.

Soon and very soon,

We are going to see the King,

Hallelujah, hallelujah,

We are going to see the King.”

From the lyrics, it is clear that the followers are living for the day when they can see their King.

Well hang on now, because it won’t be long.

This week, five members of the Proud Boys were found GUILTY of charges stemming from their actions taken on January 6, 2021 at the nation’s capital. Four of them, including Enrique Tarrio, were convicted of Seditious Conspiracy, a crime that carries as much as a twenty-year federal prison sentence.

That is a steep price to pay for their failed insurrection, but it is a just sentence. The Proud Boys planned and did use force in an attempt to overthrow our nation’s government. The “Stand Back and Stand By” crowd were following the orders of their president, Donald Trump, when they came to Washington D.C. locked and loaded, ready to do whatever it took to keep Trump in power.

Their actions were criminal, but the most peculiar finding is that Tarrio was convicted even though he was not even in the capital: Tarrio had been barred from D.C. and actually never set foot on the Capitol grounds that day.

But the court found that his efforts were orchestrated and coordinated with his fellow Proud Boys members: in other words, “all for one and one for all.”

Conspiracies work that way: one does not have to be in the room to be a part of a conspiracy. One must only be a part of the planning, the coordinating, the scheming, and Tarrio was convicted on just that: being a part of a conspiracy.

If it seems funny that only the “boots” have been punished thus far, and none of the “suits’ have yet been charged, be patient: the day is near.

To those convicted yesterday, I say this:

“Goodbye, and good riddance: America will not miss you. I hope spending the rest of your lives in prison for DONALD TRUMP was worth it. You gave your entire life to a guy who forgot about you that night, in his room, eating his McDonald’s alone.”

But don’t worry: Trump will be joining you all soon.

Soon, and very soon, your King will be joining you.

