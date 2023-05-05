Tucker Carlson: Mirror Mirror On the Wall …

Articles

Alex Gallego and Tod Hardin create another exclusive political cartoon for DCReport, this time taking on the ongoing revelations behind the firing of Fox News personality, Tucker Carlson. We now know that Carlson sent racially sensitive text messages that appear to show his affinity for white supremacists. Gallego and Hardin don’t pull any punches about what they believe it really means.

Their political cartoon also appeared in THIS ARTICLE, by Terry H. Schwadron.

