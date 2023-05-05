The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Tucker Carlson: Mirror Mirror On the Wall …

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 4

Alex Gallego and Tod Hardin create another exclusive political cartoon for DCReport, this time taking on the ongoing revelations behind the firing of Fox News personality, Tucker Carlson. We now know that Carlson sent racially sensitive text messages that appear to show his affinity for white supremacists. Gallego and Hardin don’t pull any punches about what they believe it really means.

Their political cartoon also appeared in THIS ARTICLE, by Terry H. Schwadron.

Visit Alex Gallego’s website

Read articles from Tod Hardin

HELP US FEATURE MORE POLITICAL ARTWORK BY DONATING TODAY

The post Tucker Carlson: Mirror Mirror On the Wall … appeared first on DCReport.org.

Read more https://www.dcreport.org/2023/05/05/tucker-carlson-mirror-mirror-on-the-wall/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tucker-carlson-mirror-mirror-on-the-wall

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version