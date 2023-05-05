Photos of the week ending May 5, 2023

Articles

The House was out this week, but there was plenty of action in the Senate. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott speaks to students from Florida as he leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last vote of the week on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines talks with Senate Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed of Rhode Island during a hearing titled “Worldwide Threats” in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Thursday. Ranking member Roger Wicker of Mississippi is pictured at right. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Dark clouds hang over the Capitol dome on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin , left; former Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who is the U.S. ambassador to Turkey; and Flake’s wife, Cheryl, talk inside the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman walks through the Senate subway on his way to a vote in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks Tuesday during Senate Republicans’ news conference in the Ohio Clock Corridor in the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth arrives at the Senate subway for a vote in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse points to a photo of Justice Clarence Thomas during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court ethics reform in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Children march with demonstrators from CASA, SEIU and other organizations from 15th Street Northwest to Capitol Hill on Monday to demand temporary protected status for immigrants from Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador on International Workers Day. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

