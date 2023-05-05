The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Presidential engagement

After months of stalemate, President Joe Biden will sit down with the top four congressional leaders Tuesday to talk about how to raise the debt limit to avoid economic calamity next month when the government’s borrowing authority is expected to run dry. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Peter Cohn and Aidan Quigley assess the chances for a bipartisan deal, how long it might take, and what the standoff means for fiscal 2024 appropriations.

Presidential engagement

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/presidential-engagement/

