The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Passenger who missed flight makes bomb threat, forces evacuation at LAX

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 9

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"8620351","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p1","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"News","c4":"vod","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/just_in/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D8620351%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/just_in%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dnews%26aa%3Df"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12},"theHillPlugin":{"script":"https://thehill.com/wp-content/themes/the-hill/client/build/js/player.bundle.min.js?ver=70eb3e2fe8bebbe55efe","cssFile":"https://thehill.com/wp-content/themes/the-hill/client/build/css/player.min.css?ver=c759e7401c1509983274"}},"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NjIwMzUxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODMyODUxNDF9.gxr61uMJTPmCNPAT_OPaCKQQbEkQO6WVLSUtQqEoVlU","expectPrerollTimeout":8,"nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/8620351?anvack=gan8lQ61BVgw6TL3eLslMUMaLq9yXPL5&token=%7E5i67cZACbES%2BMylXZFqqXrloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"8615032","title":"Russia's War in Ukraine: A timeline of the conflict\u2019s key moments","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/376/CF8/376CF8A93EE3297DB29FA1857F6EE12F_4.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=46982eae12bb48dcf33dccd2cac79d39","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NjE1MDMyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODMyODUxNDF9.afCrAIt6k-3v9BwMInUpQdv-Of1m3cUYtJeVlqcKJ6M","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8611775","title":"Which states have the strictest abortion laws","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/055/450/055450D821FB446D1C442F04709DEDDC_7.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=9d6cb86e6e3591882f2ca2b20746a71a","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NjExNzc1IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODMyODUxNDF9.gPvV8DCaU7pA5wJyAeOz_Hnoi9cT2QIOsS1x8a7VXU0","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8608021","title":"Why the Supreme Court doesn\u2019t have a code of conduct","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/B17/4EA/B174EAD94A2475A6705C298B412DECC2_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=ce125afb1abc993a5983c3cc0d7032fa","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NjA4MDIxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODMyODUxNDF9.o3NRviYj-UEv6hQd-DmQGa-aN7Xgll7DRePyddww1DQ","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8601704","title":"2023 is shaping up to be the Year of the 50+ Woman","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/99A/841/99A841358A4F2645CD7CDCA839AED29E_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=e737630f3c24c5a0e2f7a3b1720056d9","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NjAxNzA0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODMyODUxNDF9.XYc8nrOiC_WnjLv7sd4DJQeyaLEI9cwz7VGLiAZs_hw","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8595898","title":"What is the debt ceiling and why is it so important?","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/295/60E/29560E2112C29D68F16BA033ACEC8BF8_3.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=05e0cd9c8e0a51989156530ae021e894","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NTk1ODk4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODMyODUxNDF9.DiXDJroZLoolGB3Pg5yj1Q4lODYmEaBD_uS0XUic-uw","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8590824","title":"Here's where Biden stands as he launches his 2024 campaign","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/E2F/C7E/E2FC7EB070A40EB0D57221F51F4AE59F_7.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=b12529046725f6e57342a2785972afe3","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NTkwODI0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODMyODUxNDF9.wwBaEVwVPAj8CE84VuhKfB23qB0dXLQO0N1_4Lsi7V0","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8618679","title":"Tucker Carlson may WALK AWAY from Fox contract, forfeit MILLIONS to host 2024 debate: Report","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/95A/ADA/95AADA0CFCC8EDB84575AE37F6E47ADD.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=_NaUI1uVPB4DQMNOaYDhDbk7_4M","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NjE4Njc5IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODMyODUxNDF9.cBT77OQW0z0xjQmDNNi8TV4hNZ5A5XSagE_4w-yTrCI","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8618582","title":"Steven Crowder accused of EXPOSING HIMSELF days after he was CAUGHT verbally abusing pregnant wife","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/82D/DF2/82DDF20446E0028B2D69B31EB2B5B7DA.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=4B4nnt0G5cdzETHTViKIUDcaMGo","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NjE4NTgyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODMyODUxNDF9.3yZTmOXeHY50UHfGVecn1ts1nFLIW-VAzkTo8-BbbXc","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8618583","title":"US Navy hires active duty DRAG QUEEN to head military recruitment drive","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/4DA/808/4DA808D2DD7D845B7047025AF952D957.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=66lEf0pV3j-1QzJvjZwqVFc_X8c","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NjE4NTgzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODMyODUxNDF9.4GG7jhw-cyLX0CX9jDhXNUBnPFGECFO1qxheeMUnXiw","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8618510","title":"Dem MEGA donor planned two visits Epstein island in 2014; JPMorgan Chase CEO to be deposed this month","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/CA0/A20/CA0A2098FEA693F7196844EEF0AA54D1.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Vqmh5ODe7j3UkKlUEcgosdDCGQ4","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NjE4NTEwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODMyODUxNDF9.5ng3dnvY5qhuh-db45yZ8V-X3VSLTRcqDyGF8iz7osE","ad_unit_path":""}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true,"isMinimizedEnabled":false,"share":false,"pauseOnTabInactive":false});

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A JetBlue flight from Las Vegas was evacuated after landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after reports of a suspicious package on board.

At around 2 p.m., authorities said a disgruntled passenger who missed his flight made a statement saying his luggage “contained a possible bomb” aboard the aircraft.

RECALL: Advil sold at Family Dollar may have been improperly stored

The JetBlue plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport and was moved to an isolated area. Passengers and crew aboard the plane were evacuated and taken back to the terminal on shuttle busses as police inspected the aircraft.

  • Passenger who missed flight makes bomb threat, forces evacuation at LAXA JetBlue flight from las Vegas to Los Angeles was evacuated after reports of a suspicious package on board. (KTLA)
  • Passenger who missed flight makes bomb threat, forces evacuation at LAXA JetBlue flight from las Vegas to Los Angeles was evacuated after reports of a suspicious package on board. (KTLA)
  • Passenger who missed flight makes bomb threat, forces evacuation at LAXA JetBlue flight from las Vegas to Los Angeles was evacuated after reports of a suspicious package on board. (KTLA)
  • Passenger who missed flight makes bomb threat, forces evacuation at LAXA JetBlue flight from las Vegas to Los Angeles was evacuated after reports of a suspicious package on board. (KTLA)
  • Passenger who missed flight makes bomb threat, forces evacuation at LAXA JetBlue flight from las Vegas to Los Angeles was evacuated after reports of a suspicious package on board. (KTLA)
  • Passenger who missed flight makes bomb threat, forces evacuation at LAXA JetBlue flight from las Vegas to Los Angeles was evacuated after reports of a suspicious package on board. (KTLA)
  • Passenger who missed flight makes bomb threat, forces evacuation at LAXA JetBlue flight from las Vegas to Los Angeles was evacuated after reports of a suspicious package on board. (KTLA)
  • Passenger who missed flight makes bomb threat, forces evacuation at LAXA JetBlue flight from las Vegas to Los Angeles was evacuated after reports of a suspicious package on board. (KTLA)

Las Vegas Police “took enforcement action” against the disgruntled passenger and notified LAPD.

West Hollywood restaurant Pump of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ to reportedly close

"LAXPD is currently conducting their investigation to ensure that the luggage is clear of any threat to the passengers and aircraft," officials said.

image
snapshot-13.jpg?w=900
Size: 0.08 Mb

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/3989444-passenger-who-missed-flight-makes-bomb-threat-forces-evacuation-at-lax/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version