LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A JetBlue flight from Las Vegas was evacuated after landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after reports of a suspicious package on board.

At around 2 p.m., authorities said a disgruntled passenger who missed his flight made a statement saying his luggage “contained a possible bomb” aboard the aircraft.

The JetBlue plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport and was moved to an isolated area. Passengers and crew aboard the plane were evacuated and taken back to the terminal on shuttle busses as police inspected the aircraft.

A JetBlue flight from las Vegas to Los Angeles was evacuated after reports of a suspicious package on board. (KTLA)

Las Vegas Police “took enforcement action” against the disgruntled passenger and notified LAPD.

"LAXPD is currently conducting their investigation to ensure that the luggage is clear of any threat to the passengers and aircraft," officials said.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/3989444-passenger-who-missed-flight-makes-bomb-threat-forces-evacuation-at-lax/