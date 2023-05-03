California lawmaker running for Congress is arrested for drunk driving

Articles

A California Democratic lawmaker running for a battleground congressional seat in Orange County has been arrested for drunk driving.

State Sen. Dave Min, who was arrested Tuesday night in Sacramento, confirmed the arrest in a statement.

“Last night I received a misdemeanor for driving under the influence. My decision to drive last night was irresponsible,” Min said. “I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions."

Min was pulled over near the state Capitol by the California Highway Patrol when he drove through a red light with his headlights off, according to the arrest report.

Officers conducted a DUI test and arrested him on suspicion of driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. He was booked into the Sacramento County jail and released Wednesday.

Min, who is running for the seat held by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, apologized for the incident.

"To my family, constituents and supporters, I am so deeply sorry. I know I need to do better," he said. "I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and in Washington."

Min is running to replace outgoing Porter in an Orange County district that will be one of the most competitive seats in the 2024 cycle. Porter narrowly defended the 47th Congressional District in 2022 but has given up the seat to run for Senate and endorsed Min as her successor.

Min has secured some key endorsements and raised more than $520,000 in the first quarter of 2023 as Democrats look to defend a seat that could be key to reclaiming the House.

Min is not the only Democrat in the race: He’s contending against Women for American Values and Ethics founder Joanna Weiss. Former Rep. Harley Rouda dropped out of the contest in April.

Lara Korte contributed to this report.

CORRECTION: A previous version misstated former Rep. Harley Rouda's intention to run in the race for the same seat.

