Paris in the spring, Korea in the House: Photos of the week

Published on Friday, 28 April 2023

Debt limit, South Korea’s president and Paris Hilton highlighted the action in the Capitol over last week of April. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy , R-Calif., talks with a school group from California in Statuary Hall after the last votes of the week on Friday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Paris Hilton makes her way to a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Jamaal Bowman , D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol on the reintroduction of the Restoring Artistic Protection (RAP) Act on Thursday. The legislation aims to protect artists from the use of their lyrics against them as legal evidence in criminal and civil cases. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Young Kim , R-Calif., is recognized by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for the address by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Kevin McCarthy , R-Calif., points out a statue to Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as they walk through Statuary Hall to the House floor before the Joint Meeting of Congress on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)The Indianapolis 500’s Borg-Warner trophy is wheeled into Indiana Sen. Todd Young ’s office before his meeting with race officials in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday. The trophy features the faces of past winners. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Chuck Fleischmann , R-Tenn., walks by a television monitor on Wednesday displaying a replay of his earlier testimony during the House Rules Committee. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith , R-Mo., right, confers with an aide before the start of the House Rules Committee meeting on the Limit Save Grow Act of 2023 in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

