Tucker Given the Boot

Alex Gallego and Tod Hardin create another exclusive political cartoon for DCReport, this time addressing the firing of Tucker Carlson from Fox News. What’s behind it? What drove Rupert Murdoch to the decision? We have a feeling much more is soon to be revealed and Hardin and Gallego certainly make it clear that the texting is at the core. Who’s next? Perhaps the person in the background?

