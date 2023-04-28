Articles

Published on Friday, 28 April 2023

It was another busy week on Capitol Hill with Republicans laboring to pass their debt limit bill in the House amid a flurry of other activity. This week’s Congressional Hits and Misses sees Washingtonians bringing their kids to work, Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell expressing her fear of bats at a House Natural Resources Committee markup, South Korea mania gripping the White House and more.

The post Beware the bat! — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

