Beware the bat! — Congressional Hits and Misses

It was another busy week on Capitol Hill with Republicans laboring to pass their debt limit bill in the House amid a flurry of other activity. This week’s Congressional Hits and Misses sees Washingtonians bringing their kids to work, Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell expressing her fear of bats at a House Natural Resources Committee markup, South Korea mania gripping the White House and more. 

