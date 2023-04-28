Search for debt limit compromise

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 5
The House narrowly passed a Republican-backed bill to raise the debt limit into next year and force spending cuts. But Congress appeared no closer to a bipartisan deal needed by summer to extend the government’s borrowing authority. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Lindsey McPherson and Laura Weiss assess what may come next in the search for a compromise.
