Search for debt limit compromise

The House narrowly passed a Republican-backed bill to raise the debt limit into next year and force spending cuts. But Congress appeared no closer to a bipartisan deal needed by summer to extend the government’s borrowing authority. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Lindsey McPherson and Laura Weiss assess what may come next in the search for a compromise.

The post Search for debt limit compromise appeared first on Roll Call.

