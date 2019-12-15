Music Review - `Get Together` by Henrietta Swan (bm)

Articles

Henrietta Swan - Get Together (click on image to watch video)

The recording project Henrietta Swan bears the name of American astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt. Beyond serving as a quick history lesson, the band’s name establishes that it’s a sum of its parts. This isn’t singer Lauren Shera Levine and Friends or The Marc Davison Band, in honor of one of the group’s skilled guitarists. Instead, it’s a true collaboration, made possible by the combined efforts of several individually strong talents.

For a taste of this multi-talented, genre-free unit, check out its four-song "Get Together" EP.

The theatrical opening of “The Road to Hell” gives way to a song that sounds like Heart meets Hank Williams Jr. It’s more hard rock thunder than twangy Southern rock, but it shouldn’t be a tough sell to fans of artists who’ve put some drive in their country.

Up next, the band slows things down for a gentle, country ballad version of The Youngbloods’ “Get Together” (or the smart-aleck opening of Nirvana’s “Territorial Pissings,” depending on your rock ‘n’ roll reference point). It’s a poignant cover of one of the ‘60s most moving pleas for peace.

“Odessa” builds off the title track’s nostalgic feel by taking lyrics that could come from a Stevie Nicks dreamscape and crossing them with moody folk-rock instrumentation from the days of Lilith Fair.

The cascading instrumentation of the fourth and final track, “Unfold,” tells yet another story informed by the past yet indicative of the creative highs Henrietta Swan can reach when it comes time to cut a full-length album.

In all, this talented ensemble with members spread across the country makes modern magic that should appeal to fans of everything from country ballads to classic rock.

Bobby Moore