Music Review - Joy Ride` by Marina Rocks (lz)

Music Reviewer - LeeZ Published on Saturday, 28 August 2021

Marina Rocks -- Joy Ride (click on image to watch )

Texas native, singer, songwriter and guitar Marina Rocks comes by her name seriously. She does rock…or at least roll with some seriously affecting songs. Winner of several major songwriting awards, a finalist at the prestigious Kerrville New Folk Festival competition and a seasoned stage performer who’s opened for the likes of Joe Ely, Hayes Carll, Boston, Deep Purple and Shake Russell, she’s garnered continued kudos from her peers and a growing legion of fans and followers in the process. With three albums to her credit thus far, her reputation continues to grow exponentially, creating added momentum and anticipation all along the way.

Rocks’ new single “Joy Ride” is all its title implies, an upbeat ode to optimism caressed by a sunny melody, joyful guitar licks, expressive harmonies, and an every so slight hint of a reggae rhythm. The lyric expresses a cool confidence interspersed with a subtle rap refrain. The effusive energy occasionally brings to mind the sunny sounds of Paul Simon’s “Graceland” with hints of Taj Mahal and Keb Mo tossed in for good measure, yet at the same time, there’s no mistaking the confidence and clarity that resonates with every measure.

Granted, many people will consider this pure pop and perhaps may be prone to dismiss it as only a momentary pleasure, but there’s an obvious intent here that’s underscored by a pervasive upbeat appeal that’s well worth relishing. If radio was still the bastion of giddy good-time music that it once was, “Joy Ride” would soar to the top of the charts. As it is, it’s nothing less than an expressive, engaging and feel-good song for summer — a decidedly exuberant excursion indeed.

