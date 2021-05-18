Music Review - 'Ain't Your Mama' by Rhonda Funk (dm)

Articles

DavidM 18 May 2021

Rhonda Funk’s surname is truth in advertising. The country singer/songwriter gives the sing songs on her new album, Ain’t Your Momma, an attitudinal injection of passion and spunk. Her charismatic vocal approach has an unshakable scaffold – her strong, raspy and effectual voice. With the ability to shift from country tenderness to a bluesy shout, she leads the listener through five original compositions, and a cover of Bon Jovi’s “Whole Lot of Leavin.’”

Ain’t Your Momma is a joy. The up tempo numbers, “Liar, Liar,” and the title track, are middle finger anthems to selfish and unfaithful men – a country tradition that Funk delivers with plenty of energy and heart. Balancing the sonic palette is one midtempo song, “I Could Get Used to This” and an original ballad, “More Than a Table.” The latter demonstrates Funk’s ability to write a moving story-song of country authenticity. The Bon Jovi rendition, reworked into a country iteration, acts as its fitting companion.

“Cumberland Falls,” the album closing original, is a country stomper, transporting anyone within earshot to the river in Kentucky, but by the final notes, any loud and noisy bar where extra rounds and dancing are unanimously encouraged.

Rhonda Funk’s band rises to the occasion of her high quality songs and powerful vocals. Featuring veterans who have previously played with Vince Gill, the Waterboys, and Melissa Ethridge, they perform with strength and style. The arrangements keep it country, placing Joe Spivey’s beautiful fiddle up front, and often giving it the wonderful backing of Paul Brown’s B-3 organ.

The International Singer Songwriters Association nominated Ain’t Your Momma for album of the year. It is easy to understand why. Rhonda Funk’s new collection of songs is one best country records of the year.

David Masciotra (www.davidmasciotra.com) is the author of four books, including Barack Obama: Invisible Man (Eyewear Publishing, 2017) and Mellencamp: American Troubadour (University Press of Kentucky, 2015).

