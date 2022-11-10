On The Money — Breaking down the October inflation slowdown

Category: Economy Hits: 3
Inflation is still high but may be losing steam. We’ll also look at a really bad IRS tax return backlog and a call for tougher cryptocurrency regulations.
But first, a top federal regulator is getting concerned about what’s going on at Twitter.
Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Someone forward you this newsletter?
Consumer prices rose at slower rates in October, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.
In a nutshell: The October CPI report is an encouraging sign for the U.S. economy as policymakers rush to bring down inflation without causing a recession. While a decline in inflation will not be enough to keep the Federal Reserve from raising rates, it may allow the bank to do so at a slower pace.
Sylvan has more here.
Read more: Five areas Americans saw relief from inflation
LEADING THE DAY
IRS backlog of tax returns just as bad as last year
The backlog of tax returns that has delayed millions of personal refunds and drowned the IRS in obsolete paper tax filings is just as bad this year as it was in 2021.
“For some, this filing season may have felt like Groundhog Day,” National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins wrote in a blog post on Thursday, referring to the movie “Groundhog Day” starring Bill Murray. “Numerically the IRS is in about the same place that it was around the same time last year.”
The Hill’s Tobias Burns takes it away.
MAJOR GAINS
Dow surges 1,200 points as inflation slowdown fuels Wall Street rally
Stocks roared higher Thursday after new inflation data showed prices growing far slower than economists expected in October.
Wall Street saw its best single day of stock gains since April 2020 as investors found new confidence in an inflation slowdown.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain of 1,198 points shortly Thursday, rising 3.7 percent on the day. The S&P 500 index rallied 5.6 percent higher and the Nasdaq composite soared a staggering 7.3 percent from its Wednesday close.
Sylvan has it all here.
CRYPTO COLLAPSE
Senate Banking panel leaders call for new crypto rules after major collapse
The Democratic and Republican leaders of the Senate Banking Committee called on Congress to bolster oversight and regulation of cryptocurrencies Thursday amid the ongoing collapse of a major cryptocurrency exchange.
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), chairman of the Banking panel, and ranking Republican Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa.) each said the crisis facing FTX — one of the world’s most prominent platforms for cryptocurrency trading, highlighted the need for sufficient federal rules and supervision.
Sylvan dives into this here.
Four U.S. metros experiencing some of the highest inflation rates in the country are pandemic-era boomtowns where remote workers migrated for more affordable housing, according to a new report.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/overnights/3730222-on-the-money-breaking-down-the-october-inflation-slowdown/