On The Money — Five things to know about the economy before voting

Tonight, we’re giving you a cheat sheet to five key things voters should know about the economy before heading to the polls tomorrow. We’ll also look at the recent dive in the wholesale price of used cars, a record drop in consumer confidence in the housing market, and more.
But first, here are five big questions that tomorrow's results might answer.
But first, here are five big questions that tomorrow's results might answer.
President Biden made a big bet on an economic rebound when he took office in January 2021, just as the U.S. economy was ramping up its recovery from the COVID-19 recession.
The combination of a $2 trillion stimulus package passed in March 2021, the Federal Reserve’s refusal to raise interest rates and a swift vaccine rollout helped power the U.S. to two years of stellar job growth and steady consumer spending.
But the high inflation left in its wake — driven largely by factors outside Biden’s control — has damaged some of the benefits of the bounceback for many American households.
Here are a few things you need to know about the U.S. economy before Election Day:
Sylvan has what else voters need to know here.
AUTO PROFIT
Wholesale used car prices plummet as retail prices soar
The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the retail prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath.
“Dealers don’t have to pass it on. They can make bigger profits,” said Claudia Sahm, a former Federal Reserve banker and founder of Sahm Consulting. “At the end of the day, inflation and how much prices go up – these are decisions made by businesses. Inflation does not just come down from on high.”
Tobias Burns has more here.
ANOTHER NEW LOW
Americans’ confidence in housing market reaches record low
Consumer confidence in the housing market hit a new low last month as persistently high home prices and rising mortgage rates continued to cool the once hot housing market, according to data released Monday.
“Consumers are increasingly pessimistic about both homebuying and home-selling conditions,” said Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae’s senior vice president and chief economist.
Adam Barnes has the details here.
CLOCK'S TICKING
When could student loan borrowers know if they’re actually getting relief?
Millions of student loan borrowers find themselves on tenterhooks, waiting to see if they will actually get the relief proposed by President Biden as challenges to his debt forgiveness plan work their way through the courts.
The court’s determination on whether the states have standing could be key to whether the administration will be allowed to provide relief in the next couple weeks or months from now, if at all.
Lexi Lonas and Jared Gans have more here.
The average credit card interest rate for retail stores has hit a record high of
26.72 percent while general purpose credit cards now charge an average of
22.6 percent, according to a study released Monday by industry group Creditcards.com.
The rise in annualized percentage rates comes as the Federal Reserve is raising the rates at which banks can borrow money from each other, making financing more expensive throughout the economy.
Other items we're keeping an eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.
