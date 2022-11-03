On The Money — Retailers predict record holiday sales amid inflation 

Category: Economy Hits: 3
Retailers anticipate holiday sales could reach new records this year, as inflation remains stubbornly high. We’ll also look at former President Trump’s recent comments fanning some flames around the simmering debt ceiling drama, an economic update from White House chief of staff Ron Klain, and more.
Holiday retail sales are set to grow between 6 and 8 percent this year, according to an estimate from the National Retail Federation (NRF), as inflation remains stubbornly high.
Spending from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 could total as much as $960 billion, a record-shattering figure, showing that consumers continue to spend even as inflation hits their wallets.
“We feel generally very positive that consumer fundamentals will continue to support economic activity, despite the record levels of inflation and rising interest rates,” said NRF chief economist Jack Kleinhenz.
The Fed won’t like that: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday issued the fourth straight 75 basis point interest rate hike in an effort to reduce consumer demand so that high prices don’t become entrenched, but Americans are still spending.
NO PLACE LIKE HOME
First-time homebuyers are getting older as prices rise
The age of first-time homebuyers climbed last year while their share of the market fell to an all-time low, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
“We also know that first time homebuyers have to save for a down payment and closing costs in an environment of high inflation with rising rents while still having student loan debt and being able to pay that down as well as credit card costs or childcare expenses,” said Jessica Lautz, NAR vice president of demographics and behavioral insights.
WHAT RECESSION?
Klain says US not in recession: ‘I want to be really, really clear on that’
White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Thursday said that the U.S. is not in a recession and argued that the economy is strong following the Federal Reserve’s decision to again hike interest rates.
“We are not in a recession. I want to be really, really clear on that,” Klain told MSNBC when asked what the White House is doing to prepare for a possible recession.
Read more: Fed Data suggests there was no recession in September
IMPEACH MITCH?
Trump: ‘They ought to impeach Mitch McConnell’ if he backs debt ceiling elimination
Former President Trump says that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should be impeached if he backs a plan for the debt ceiling to be eliminated over fears that House Republicans could cause the U.S. to default on the nation’s credit.
“It’s crazy what’s happening with this debt ceiling. Mitch McConnell keeps allowing it to happen. I mean, they ought to impeach Mitch McConnell if he allows that,” Trump said Thursday.
Week-over-week, Kentucky saw the largest drop in unemployment claims in the country, according to a new analysis from WalletHub.
The large drop seen in Kentucky was accompanied by decreases in New Hampshire, North Carolina, Arkansas and Tennessee, respectively. Overall, a total of 25 states saw total unemployment claims last week lower than those reported the previous week.
Other items we're keeping an eye on:
