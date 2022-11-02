On The Money — What the Fed’s latest rate hike means for you

Category: Economy Hits: 5
We’ve got five big things you need to know about the Federal Reserve’s move to raise interest rates. We’ll also look at why the rate hike will keep pushing mortgage rates higher and a take on why corporate profit margins are pushing up inflation.
The Federal Reserve ramped up its battle against inflation Wednesday with another large interest rate hike amid griping that the central bank’s efforts will plunge the U.S. into a recession.
While the rate hikes marked yet another aggressive move to lower inflation — which has stayed stubbornly high for months — the Federal Reserve sounded a slightly softer tone in its messaging about its future actions.
“No one knows whether there’s going to be a recession or not, and if so, how bad that recession would be. Our job is to restore price stability so that we can have a strong labor market that benefits all over time,” Powell said.
HOUSING TROUBLE
Fed’s latest hike will push up mortgage rates
The Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike Wednesday of 0.75 percentage points is expected to intensify pressure on the housing market while pushing up mortgage rates that already have reached nearly 20-year highs.
The interest hike announced Wednesday is the latest effort by the Fed to slow inflation by raising the cost of doing business. The interest rate hikes are also making new mortgages much more expensive, cooling the housing market while potentially raising the cost of rent.
CORPORATE GREED?
Rising profits are driving inflation, UBS economist says
A top economist at Swiss bank UBS is warning that high inflation is more the result of rising profits than wages and that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell needs to explain exactly how he thinks higher rates are going to bring down rising prices for consumers.
“Powell’s public remarks offer little insight into how he expects higher rates to tame inflation,” UBS Global Wealth Management chief economist Paul Donovan wrote in the Financial Times on Wednesday.
“The omission matters as the current policy tightening will have an impact through an unusual route. That is because today’s price inflation is more a product of profits than wages.”
HIRE AND HIRE
Private companies added 240K jobs in October, up almost 50K from September
Hiring in the private sector increased in October compared to the prior month, with private employers adding 239,000 jobs during the past month, according to a new report.
“This is a really strong number given the maturity of the economic recovery, but the hiring was not broad-based. Goods producers, which are sensitive to interest rates, are pulling back, and job changers are commanding smaller pay gains,” said Nela Richardson, the chief economist for ADP.
AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler on Wednesday criticized the Federal Reserve for issuing another interest rate hike, warning that the move will have a “direct and harmful impact” on working families.
Other items we're keeping an eye on:
