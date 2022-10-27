On The Money — The bad news behind the good GDP report

Category: Economy Hits: 7
We explain why the higher economic growth in the third quarter may not be as good as it seems. We’ll also look at trouble brewing for a key financial regulator and another record broken by rising mortgage rates.
U.S. economic growth rebounded sharply during the third quarter, according to data released by the Commerce Department Thursday, rising at an annualized rate of 2.6 percent and proving that the U.S. has avoided a recession thus far.
But beneath a strong headline number were several warning signs of a deeper slowdown ahead.
“While the US economy remains the cleanest shirt in the global laundry basket, it is likely to enter a recession with peak employment likely reached before year-end,” wrote Gregory Daco, chief economist at audit and consulting firm EY-Pantheon.
CFPB CRISIS?
The future of a powerful financial watchdog agency has been upended by a federal court, with both its funding and its independence now in danger.
A panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) unique power to fund its own operations is unconstitutional.
“As Republicans have said all along, the CFPB’s ‘double-insulated,’ independent funding mechanism is unconstitutional and makes it wholly unaccountable,” Rep. Patrick McHenry (N.C.), the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, said in a statement responding to the ruling.
STILL CLIMBING
Surging mortgage rates reached another high this week, eclipsing 7 percent for the first time in 20 years amid the U.S. Federal Reserve’s ongoing battle with inflation.
Yet the mortgage rate increases aren’t affecting Americans equally, according to Nadia Evangelou, senior economist at the National Association of Realtors, who noted that with 7 percent rates, only 15 percent of Black households can currently afford to buy the typical home compared to 30 percent of White households.
CHILD TAX CREDIT
Dozens of House Democrats are calling on caucus leadership to extend the enhanced child tax credit in the lame-duck session, as lawmakers look to tick off more legislative priorities in the final weeks of the current Congress.
Members of the New Democrat Coalition — the largest Democratic coalition in the House — penned a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) on Thursday requesting that they “prioritize the enhanced [child tax credit] in any end-of-year package.”
President Biden on Thursday pointed to a major investment in upstate New York to sharpen the contrast between his economic record and proposals by Republicans, who he said appeared to be hoping for a recession.
Biden, in remarks at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, N.Y., touted a $100 billion investment from Micron over the next two decades to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in the region. He framed it as a game-changer for the local economy and a sign that his policies were effective in boosting domestic manufacturing.
