On The Money — Debt ceiling showdown could send US into tailspin

Democrats are facing pressure to raise the federal debt limit before a likely loss of control in Congress next year.
We’ll also look at the jump in mortgage rates, organized labor’s reaction to the continued interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and more.
Democrats are under pressure to raise the federal debt limit before a likely loss of control in Congress next year to prevent a potential showdown with Republicans.
The U.S. has almost a year until experts say the federal government will hit its borrowing limit, which gives Congress plenty of time to avert a default.
The background: While the debt ceiling doesn’t control how much money the federal government can spend, it does limit how much debt the Treasury Department can take on while paying for expenses already approved by lawmakers and the White House.
If the federal government fails to raise the debt ceiling, the U.S. could miss payments on debt owed and slip into default, plunging the global economy into chaos. The U.S. already suffered credit downgrades and financial market turmoil after down-to-the-wire showdowns in 2011 and 2013, and experts don’t want to see another.
‘GREATEST HARM I COULD EVER IMAGINE’
Organized labor is expressing anger about continued interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, joining a chorus of voices on the left arguing that lower inflation is not worth the pain of recession.
Unions maintain that the central bank’s rate hikes are divorced from the root cause of inflation, which is affecting many different countries across a huge range of goods and services. By slowing demand and making it more expensive to transact throughout the economy, the Fed is essentially missing the ball, they say.
HIGHER & HIGHER
U.S. mortgage rates rose for the 10th consecutive week, climbing above 7 percent last week to their highest level since 2001, according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).
The MBA’s weekly survey shows that the 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 7.16 percent, up from 6.94 percent a week earlier, while purchase applications dipped to their lowest level in seven years.
HOT N COLD
New home sales fell rapidly in September amid sky-high mortgage rates that are pushing buyers out of the once-hot housing market.
Sales of new single-family homes in September fell by 10.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 603,000 units, according to data released by the Census Bureau on Wednesday.
More than half of U.S. residents polled in a new survey said they are looking to work more hours to help cover rising prices for basic needs.
In a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults released last week, 57 percent said they were seeking overtime or extra shifts, while 38 percent said they were seeking a second job.
Respondents with children were far more likely to seek extra hours at their current jobs (64 percent) and look for an additional job (47 percent).
