On The Money — SCOTUS won't block student debt forgiveness plan 

The Supreme Court just rejected an effort to block student debt relief. We’ll also look at how the IRS is changing tax brackets to adjust to inflation and a breakthrough housing discrimination lawsuit.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday denied an emergency bid by a group of Wisconsin taxpayers to block the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program.
Barrett, who handles emergency matters arising from Wisconsin, acted alone in denying the request, rather than refer the matter to the full court.
The emergency bid came after a A U.S. District judge in Wisconsin dismissed the suit for lack of standing. But the challenge remains alive in an appeals court.
TAX CHANGES
What to know about the IRS’s changes to next year’s taxes
The IRS announced on Tuesday inflation adjustments for more than 60 tax provisions for tax year 2023, including the standard tax deduction and the designation of tax brackets, both of which affect the vast majority of taxpayers.
These tax adjustments happen every year, but since inflation is at a nearly 40-year high of 8.2 percent, next year’s adjustments will be particularly noticeable.
Here are just a few things to know about the inflation adjustments for 2023 taxes:
HISTORIC CASE
DC settles historic case against rental companies accused of housing discrimination
Three real estate companies and their executives will pay landmark fees for discriminating against renters who use housing vouchers, authorities announced Thursday.
The $10 million penalty settling a lawsuit filed against DARO Management Services, DARO Realty and Infinity Real Estate is the largest in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history, Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine told reporters.
BIG MONEY
Top firms raked in record profits lobbying to influence CHIPS Act, IRA
Several of Washington’s top lobbying firms reported record-breaking earnings in the third quarter of 2022, according to figures shared with The Hill, defying expectations that lobbying revenue peaked earlier this year.
Hired guns worked overtime to influence the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act, both of which became law in August. They’re now turning their attention to government agencies that control the flow of billions of dollars in lucrative new grants authorized by the bills.
Home sales fell for the eighth consecutive month in September as surging interest rates continue to cool the previously hot market, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
Existing home sales declined by 1.5 percent from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million units. Meanwhile, year-over-year sales dropped by
23.8 percent.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
