On The Money — Housing market plunges deeper as rates rise

Home sales are falling off a cliff as rising interest rates, stubborn inflation and low housing construction weigh on the market. We’ll also look at ways to prepare for a recession and hopes for a bipartisan cannabis breakthrough.
Home sales declined the most on record in September as mortgage rates surged and pushed prospective buyers out of the once-hot housing market, according to a new report.
A report from the real estate company Redfin shows the number of homes sold fell by 25 percent and new listings dropped by 22 percent last month, marking the biggest declines on record in both categories — excluding numbers at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in April and May 2020.
The decline is driven by higher mortgage rates and a cooling economy. Several pieces of new data released Wednesday reveal just how much the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes have transformed the housing market:
LEADING THE DAY
How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023
Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation.
Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
Here are a few ways to get in good financial shape for a recession:
BUDDING HOPES
Biden order adds momentum to bipartisan marijuana bill
President Biden’s move to reevaluate marijuana’s legal status and pardon federal weed convictions has reinvigorated momentum for congressional action to boost the ailing cannabis industry.
Lawmakers see the lame-duck session as their best chance yet to pass the SAFE Banking Act, a bipartisan measure that would enable cannabis businesses to more easily access banking services and loans.
COURT BATTLES
Supreme Court urged to halt Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
A group of Wisconsin taxpayers on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to block the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program while an appeal plays out in a lower court.
The emergency request, filed to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who handles emergency matters arising from Wisconsin, comes shortly after the administration began accepting applications for the program.
The IRS on Tuesday announced rule adjustments to account for inflation for the
2023 tax year, including shifts for tax brackets and the standard deduction.
The IRS releases inflation adjustments annually, but this year’s announcement comes amid heightened economic concerns about high inflation and a potential recession.
