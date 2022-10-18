On the Money — A guide to applying for student debt forgiveness

Category: Economy Hits: 7
We walk you through what you need to know about the federal student loan forgiveness application. We’ll also look at Democrats longing for summer and the risks facing older Americans as recession looms.
The Biden administration has officially launched its student debt relief application, ending months of anticipation from millions of American borrowers.
President Biden announced his plan for student loan debt relief in August, forgiving $10,000 in student loan debt for those making under $125,000 annually and $20,000 for Pell grant recipients.
Now that applications are live, here’s what you need to know:
BAD TIMING?
Democrats worry they peaked too soon ahead of midterms
Democrats have cause for concern that they’re fading at a bad time ahead of the midterm elections after a summer surge fostered optimism that the party could buck historical trends and retain control of Congress.
That poll followed a trend among other surveys that as recently as late September showed Democrats leading Republicans on the generic ballot, only for the lead to shrink or disappear altogether.
The context: Ethan Winter, an analyst at the progressive group Data for Progress, said the Democrats’ outlook improved over the summer as the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade coincided with falling gas prices and economic reports that indicated inflation was cooling.
“The inflation outlook improved a little bit as gas prices fell but then got worse again, and momentum this cycle has tracked with these sort of baseline economic indicators,” Winter said.
BRACE FOR IMPACT
Older Americans at greater risk as potential of recession looms
Older Americans may face greater risks than their younger counterparts if the U.S. economy slips into a recession.
Older workers tend to avoid the first rounds of layoffs at firms under a “last in, first out” strategy: hold on to loyal, tenured employees with experience and cut costs in entry-level positions that are easier to replace when the economy turns. But mid- to late-career workers who lose their jobs — in good times or bad — often have a much harder time finding new gigs than their younger counterparts.
BABY RECESSION?
Fitch Ratings predicts mild recession by spring
Financial services company Fitch Ratings predicted in a new report the U.S. will enter a mild recession akin to the 1990 recession starting in the spring of next year.
In the report obtained by The Hill, Fitch cut its gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for 2022 from 2.9 percent to 1.7 percent, while the company expects just 0.5 percent GDP growth in 2023.
Amazon workers at a warehouse near Albany overwhelmingly voted against forming a union Tuesday, marking the second loss for organizers in New York after success at a Staten Island facility that voted to be represented by a union earlier this year.
Four hundred and six workers at the ALB1 facility in Schodack, N.Y., voted against the union bid, defeating the 206 that voted in favor of being represented by the nascent Amazon Labor Union.
