On The Money — Five reasons why inflation is stubbornly high  

We break down why prices are still rising amid the Federal Reserve’s battle to slow inflation. We’ll also look at retail sales plateauing and President Biden’s latest efforts to make your prescriptions cheaper.
But first, people are kind of freaked out about nuclear war.
Inflation accelerated again in September, defying the expectations of economists and lingering at the highest levels in decades.
Despite rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, an unraveling global economy and slowing U.S. growth, prices have kept rising at rapid rates.
Here’s why inflation keeps rising even as the economy slows:
DEMAND DOWN
Retail sales flatten out in September as inflation takes toll
Retail sales were flat in September, according to data released Friday by the Census Bureau, a potential sign of American consumers buckling under high inflation.
Retailers and restaurants made $684 billion in sales last month after seasonal adjustments, unchanged from August’s retail sales total. Sales rose 0.4 percent in August before flattening out last month, according to the Census Bureau.
FIGHTING COSTS
Biden to sign order aimed at lowering prescription drug costs
President Biden will sign an executive order on Friday to explore additional ways his administration can lower prescription drug costs.
The order directs the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to examine how it can use its Innovation Center to lower drug costs, the White House said in a press release. The Innovation Center, which was created under the Affordable Care Act, develops and tests new payment and delivery models for Medicare and Medicaid.
BUDGET STRUGGLE
Why seniors may struggle to meet budgets even with a Social Security COLA boost
The Social Security Administration’s announcement this week to boost its annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 8.7 percent means the average retiree can expect to see around $144 more in their monthly checks beginning in 2023.
Though the move was hailed by many who say it will help beneficiaries keep up with rising costs driven by inflation, some seniors — who make up the majority of Social Security recipients — may still struggle to pay living expenses.
That’s because a host of variable factors influence what individuals’ actual take-home pay will be next year, while poverty trends and challenges faced by vulnerable groups could compound cost-of-living unaffordability.
Twitter wrote in a court filing unsealed on Thursday that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is under federal investigation for his conduct in a takeover bid for Twitter announced earlier this year.
Attorneys for Twitter wrote that Musk’s lawyers claimed “investigative privilege” to avoid turning over documents related to the lawsuit.
