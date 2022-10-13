Ocasio-Cortez mocks Fox News contributor's $28 Taco Bell lunch

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 13:36 Hits: 3

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"8071414","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p3","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"TheHill.com","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/policy/finance/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/policy/finance/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D8071414%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/policy/finance%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dpolicy__finance"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcxNDE0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU3NDk4MTd9.WQ0NSXasqpI5tDeCgy1rE6eRECs8q-BVCwe2dkAtAGY","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/8071414?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E5ii%2BcJcGaUS%2BNy9RYV%2BlWrloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"8072056","title":"Warnock/Walker NewsNation Report","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/C74/6F1/C746F12A541EB8B8CA4F9CF35F0A70FF_4.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=be3a688ef6851b64c82c4b8a6c0e0d43","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcyMDU2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU3NDk4MTd9.eJZkql9SKLZ9oB61kGCP1nwqmtINMjCzayiSitE_gyk","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"8071302","title":"Clip 1: Russia/NATO","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/B0F/13A/B0F13A90C55EB7D5BA825CB922CE8965_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=299245b057450e376593f222902783d6","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcxMzAyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU3NDk4MTd9.QTPWU_Nq4iCzlnhSUP_9oSyZFA9GORTW2g4DctYinpA","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"8071293","title":"Clip 2: Executive Branch Stock Ownership","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/496/48C/49648C8C4F86741441A704F053914212_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=ec194c8510f499457e01933c147553c5","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcxMjkzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU3NDk4MTd9.YVR1wkCFfumnOFCjcur0k_gbYjfLG3bo0IYAea5wvLA","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"8065732","title":"Ukraine Update","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/2A3/F7B/2A3F7B8483B9089F2183D354CF89A160_3.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=d4f282c255453d2db1de4aee0e2ee6ab","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDY1NzMyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU3NDk4MTd9.Vt9j0ltPUiIw8Uaknnl-ya4VeD8rMTz0UTlPfsHcyDs","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"8043774","title":"PUTIN/RUSSIA","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/168/1B9/1681B9A893D3C9263EDC8000EE91649C_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=aa99035c6611b05bb3e6e437897e09de","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDQzNzc0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU3NDk4MTd9.PdkQzazhcuwvMEXtK27JMtWzSjoo6oVXL9nVcLk_500","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"8043748","title":"CA Sanctuary for Youth Trans","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/988/EA2/988EA26501B78498AF8EC3C420D497DF_6.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=d666b2c16a1f5eba5cdb0b4a8209d40a","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDQzNzQ4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU3NDk4MTd9.FMTf52iAMfTvLTH63foeFq8MjTgh_meucGTLTfcZJUI","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"8071707","title":"Climate change is REAL, but the climate APOCALYPSE is not: Michael Schellenberger","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/BEB/13E/BEB13E1EFF4C99453E4219DDC0A22AD0.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Zr8mvYrp9EkONRR87c-yFR2onlc","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcxNzA3IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU3NDk4MTd9.2lZNFtazzfIpV_LcKvQTMyNAcxgre4hH5g2bhf6cNUc","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8071728","title":"Fetterman sits for 1st IN-PERSON INTERVIEW since stroke, journalist accused of ABLEISM","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/641/93F/64193FC927E9FBE452AD68DFF5A5C46B.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=kRLB5dyPcGLP2K653I_sizr8TV8","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcxNzI4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU3NDk4MTd9.WXsJOXObCYEUMJO7ZrYxN-qUOM5V5XVGnPSB9_H_GNo","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8068827","title":"Rhode Island Gubernatorial Debate 1st Half - Oct. 11","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/792/C5A/792C5A5484663538ACFFA2C5592560B9_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=8f9bc021fefafdf95102b52338cdd8f0","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDY4ODI3IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU3NDk4MTd9.cd3o9IISI0VOrYd1MAmU0lBo_ghZTEIwuU6VgOb8l-U","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8071962","title":"Social Security Administration announces 8.7 percent COLA hike, largest in 40 years","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/12A/0A9/12A0A943AE434CC0E873465EEECA99FB_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=2597214cd0956b6cfd1908399153db28","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcxOTYyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU3NDk4MTd9._BlD6xFGfSynxsEpLMWuwvjn1fEJoIxp3GPUBPzgx4A","ad_unit_path":""}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true});

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday evening mocked a Fox News contributor after he said high inflation made his lunch at Taco Bell total $28.

“You want to know how bad inflation is?” said Scott Martin, who is also the chief investment officer at Kingsview Partners.

“Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell,” Martin continued during the appearance on Fox Business’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.” “It cost me about $28 at Taco Bell for lunch. People need to pay for those things and they do that by getting jobs and getting in the economy and getting active and getting involved.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the clip after it went viral on Twitter.

“If someone is talking politics and eating $28 of Taco Bell in one sitting, then my immediate follow up question is what their thoughts are on Biden’s executive order on cannabis rescheduling,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

Neil Cavuto, the show’s host, also appeared to mock Martin’s claimed feat of spending $28 at the fast-food chain.

“Wait a minute, you spent $28 at Taco Bell for just yourself?” Cavuto asked.

“For lunch, yeah. It's true,” Martin responded.

The Hill has reached out to Martin for comment.

The appearance came one day before the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest consumer price index, which found that prices rose faster than expected in September.

The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent in September and 8.2 percent over the past year, surpassing economists’ expectations of a 0.3 percent monthly gain and an 8.1 percent annual gain.

The measure is the latest sign of persistently strong inflation that hit a roughly 40-year high earlier this year.

It is also likely to put pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to cool off demand, furthering worries that such a move could tip the economy into a recession.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3686293-ocasio-cortez-mocks-fox-news-contributors-28-taco-bell-lunch/