On The Money — Inflation rises again

Consumer prices rose faster than expected for the second consecutive month. We’ll also look at five things to know about a major boost to Social Security and how oil production cuts could tank the global economy.
But first, there is a national Adderall shortage.
Consumer prices rose at a faster pace than expected in September as inflation accelerated for the second straight month, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.
The background: The BLS pinned the September boost to inflation on rising shelter, food and medical care prices, which overwhelmed a 4.9 percent drop last month in gasoline prices. Without food and energy products, which tend to be more volatile in price, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent.
“The Fed is trying to get inflation under control, but you wouldn’t know that looking at today’s CPI data,” said John Leer, chief economist at Morning Consult.
“While energy prices are falling, services inflation in shelter and transportation is running hot, forcing consumers to make tough spending decisions through year-end.”
COLA COUNTDOWN
Five things to know about today’s Social Security COLA
Social Security payments will increase by an average of $140 per check as the national pension plan is set to receive its biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 40 years.
The hike came in at 8.7 percent, an attempt to close the gap caused by inflation that reached as high as 9.1 percent in June before tapering off slightly over the summer. Between 2010 and 2020, Social Security COLAs averaged just 1.7 percent.
ENERGY CRISIS?
OPEC+ cuts could be ‘tipping point’ for recession, global energy agency warns
Oil supply cuts from a group of nations known as OPEC+ may be the “tipping point” for a global economy nearing recession, warned the International Energy Agency (IEA).
“With unrelenting inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes taking their toll, higher oil prices may prove the tipping point for a global economy already on the brink of recession,” the organization said in its new oil market report.
CRYPTO REGULATION
Hickenlooper calls for crypto securities rules from SEC
Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) is urging the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) to issue regulations for digital asset securities through a transparent notice-and-comment regulatory process.
In a letter sent to the SEC on Thursday, Hickenlooper wrote that existing laws and regulations do not apply to how crypto assets are being used on the market.
Rents increased fastest in Oklahoma City in September, where the asking rent rose 24 percent year-over-year even as the nationwide rental market continues to slow, according to a new analysis.
The analysis from the real estate company Redfin found that while median asking rents increased by 9 percent nationwide in the last year to $2,002 per month, they are also slowing significantly. September marks the fourth straight month where the growth in what is asked for rent decelerated.
Other items we're keeping an eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.
