On The Money — Millions could be eligible for COVID stimulus: report 

Millions of Americans may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, a new report by the government’s internal watchdog finds. We’ll also look at the risks President Biden faces as the Federal Reserve raises rates and a dour forecast for the global economy.
As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday.
Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until
Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said.
The look ahead: A recent spending package from Democrats is set to give the IRS its biggest funding boost in decades, with $80 billion going to the agency in the next 10 years.
While more than half of that will go toward increased enforcement efforts like audits, around $33 billion will go toward operational support, services for payers and systems modernization.
NEW RULES
Labor Department proposes rule to reclassify contractors as employees
The Labor Department on Tuesday unveiled a proposed rule that would reclassify some independent contractors as company employees, a move that could disrupt the gig economy.
The highly anticipated rule takes aim at companies that the Biden administration says “misclassify” their employees as contractors. By becoming employees, those workers would be covered by overtime and minimum wage laws that don’t apply to contractors.
RISING RISKS
Biden finds himself tethered to Fed’s inflation fight
President Biden pledged to let the Federal Reserve do whatever it takes to bring inflation down.
The political implications could be dire.
As the U.S. economy slows and the global one faces deeper peril, Biden is facing growing pressure to avert a major slowdown without allowing inflation to spiral higher. But doing so would risk violating his pledge not to interfere with the Fed’s plans — a precedent set by several of his predecessors.
'THE WORST IS YET TO COME'
IMF cuts global growth forecast, saying 2023 will ‘feel like a recession’ for many people
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday reduced its forecast for global economic growth for 2023, saying that next year will “feel like a recession” for many people.
The IMF said in a blog post that its outlook for 2022 remained unchanged from its July prediction of 3.2 percent growth, but it lowered its 2023 prediction by 0.2 points, to 2.7 percent growth. It said the economic slowdown will be widespread, with countries making up one-third of the global economy projected to experience an economic contraction this year or next.
“Overall, this year’s shocks will re-open economic wounds that were only partially healed post-pandemic,” the IMF stated. “In short, the worst is yet to come and, for many people, 2023 will feel like a recession.”
The White House released a preview of what the student debt relief application looks like as the site is expected to drop this month for borrowers.
In a Twitter post, the administration previewed what the application looks like if a person is applying on their phone, showing a relatively simple process for borrowers.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
