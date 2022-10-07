On The Money — Job growth remains strong as economy slows

Category: Economy Hits: 7
The U.S. keeps adding new jobs at a stellar, if slower, pace but it may not be like this for long. We’ll also look at why the GOP’s plan to shrink the IRS may not work and where down payments on homes are rising the fastest.
????️ But first, it seems like the Rock is not cooking up a presidential bid.
Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to
3.5 percent, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.
The September employment report showed job growth continuing to slow from a torrid pace earlier in the year, but remaining strong as the economy powers through high inflation and rising interest rates.
The jobless rate also dropped by 0.2 percentage points and returned to pre-pandemic level in February 2020, which was the lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years.
The background: Economists expected the U.S. to have added roughly
250,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate to remain at 3.7 percent, according to consensus estimates.
“The US labor market continues to decelerate, but there are no signs that it’s stalling out,” wrote Nick Bunker, head of economic research at Indeed Hiring Lab, in a Friday analysis.
“There might be some turbulence ahead, but the labor market continues to cruise.”
Sylvan breaks it down here.
What it all means:
AUDITS AND ENDS
Why defunding IRS auditors won’t be easy GOP promise to keep
Republicans heading into November’s midterm elections are talking a big game on the IRS, promising to take back the $80 billion in agency funding provided by Democrats and scuttle plans to hire what the GOP has characterized as an army of new auditors.
The strategy could pay political dividends at the polls in November if the GOP is correct that the calls will motivate their base, but it will also raise expectations that Republicans will follow through on their vows.
Tobias Burns and Mike Lillis explain here.
WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE
Schumer rebukes Saudi Arabia for ‘cynical’ move to cut oil supplies
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) says Saudi Arabia will wind up paying the price for what he called its “deeply cynical action” of supporting a
2 million-barrel cut in oil supplies, which will put more pressure on the American economy.
“What Saudi Arabia did to help [Russian President Vladimir] Putin continue to wage his despicable, vicious war against Ukraine will long be remembered by Americans. We are looking at all the legislative tools to best deal with this appalling and deeply cynical action, including the NOPEC bill,” Schumer said in a statement.
The Hill’s Alexander Bolton has more here.
DOWN PAYMENTS GOING UP
Homebuyers’ down payments increased the most in these cities
The average down payment for a home nearly doubled from pre-pandemic levels this summer due to skyrocketing prices in intense competition, according to a new analysis.
Adam Barnes walks us through the hotspots here.
President Biden on Thursday announced mass pardons for federal marijuana possession, a step long sought by advocates and the most significant action on marijuana his administration has taken to date. He also directed federal agencies to conduct a review of whether marijuana should remain a Schedule I substance.
Advocates, lawmakers and experts cheered the moves, but acknowledged there are limitations. Here’s what Biden’s marijuana order does, and does not do.
Other items we're keeping an eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you next week.
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/overnights/3678505-on-the-money-job-growth-remains-strong-as-economy-slows/