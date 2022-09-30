On The Money — Dem leaders draw heat after stock trading ban stalls

Category: Economy Hits: 4
Democratic leaders are facing heat as legislation aimed at banning lawmakers from trading stocks hits a snag in Congress. We’ll also look at the funding bill Congress just sent to President Biden ahead of a looming shutdown deadline, the recent uptick in consumer spending, and more.
from sinkholes to Hurricane Ian and fall foliage
Anger is boiling over at House Democratic leadership for failing to deliver on a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks — a key priority for voters on both sides of the aisle — ahead of the midterm elections.
Democratic leaders unveiled draft legislation to tackle the issue Tuesday, just days before Congress was set to leave for an extended recess. That left lawmakers little time to review the bill or offer changes, such as closing loopholes that critics say make the bill toothless, dooming its chances of a floor vote.
The background: Congress could finish a stock trading bill in a lame duck session after the election. But it will compete for airspace with numerous other priorities, including a government spending package.
NO SHUTDOWN
Congress sends funding bill to Biden, narrowly avoiding shutdown
The House on Friday passed a short-term funding bill to keep the government running for the next few months, narrowly avoiding a shutdown just hours until the midnight deadline.
The Democratic-led House voted 230-201, largely along party lines, to advance the legislation as GOP leadership urged their members to reject the bill over disagreements about the timing and policy areas like border funds.
More from The Hill:
STOCKS TAKE A DIP
Stocks dive on last day of September in worst closing since 2020
Equity markets fell back off a cliff on Friday after a rally on Thursday as investors continued to process ongoing interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average of stocks dropped more than 500 points to close at 28,725, falling below 29,000 for the first time since November 2020.
MISERY LOVES COMPANY
Shaky US economy faces new threats from Europe
As the U.S. fights stubbornly high inflation and braces for the aftereffects of interest rate hikes, American consumers are also facing headwinds from Europe and the United Kingdom.
Months of soaring energy prices driven in part by the war in Ukraine have wreaked havoc on the Eurozone, and experts are predicting a grueling, brutal winter across the Atlantic Ocean.
A looming recession in Europe could sap even more energy from the U.S. economy through a dismal stock market, falling exports, less business from abroad and a decline in tourism.
“We often say that when the U.S. sneezes the rest of the world catches a cold. Well, the reverse is true as well,” Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, said in an interview this week.
Russia is the prime suspect in the apparent sabotage of pipelines transporting natural gas to Europe, which has left foul methane gas spewing into the Baltic Sea.
Experts say damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines is a cynical use of a “gray zone” aggression that leaves few good options for retribution.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
