On The Money — Strong dollar: America’s gain is Europe’s pain

European concerns about a recession are growing as the euro loses power to the U.S. dollar. We’ll also look at high tensions over the side deal with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and the risks facing the tentative deal to avert a railroad strike.
But first, an update on how Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico.
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates another three-quarters of a point this week in its effort to bring down inflation, further increasing the strength of a rapidly rising dollar in the process.
That’s increasingly being seen as a problem in Europe, where concerns about a recession are growing as currencies lose power to the U.S. dollar.
The background:
The Hill’s Tobias Burns has more here.
Tensions rise amid frustration over mystery Manchin deal
Lawmakers are frustrated about being kept in the dark as Democratic leaders strategize how to jimmy an energy deal struck with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) behind closed doors through Congress — while also averting a government shutdown.
Democratic leadership is aiming to use a must-pass government-funding bill to advance an energy permitting proposal by Manchin by the end of the month. But with roughly two weeks standing between Congress and the critical funding deadline, tensions are simmering over the closely-kept negotiations.
Aris and The Hill’s Rachel Frazin dig in here.
Deal averting railroad strike has potential to fall apart
The White House-brokered agreement to avert a railroad strike has the potential to fall apart, threatening widespread economic disruption right before the midterm elections.
Rail workers are set to vote on the tentative deal reached between unions and railroads Thursday morning. If any of the 12 rail unions fail to ratify a new contract, nearly 125,000 rail workers could be headed for a strike.
Karl and The Hill’s Alex Gangitano explain here.
House, Senate conservatives: GOP shouldn’t give ‘lame duck’ Democrats power in funding bill
Conservative Republicans in both chambers of Congress are calling on GOP colleagues to reject any government funding deal that could give Democrats the opportunity to pass a new budget before the end of the year, with 42 House Republicans and 14 Senate Republicans signing “Dear Colleague” letters.
The Monday letters come as Congress has 10 days to take action before government funding runs out at the end of the fiscal year after Sept. 30.
The Hill’s Emily Brooks explains here.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.
