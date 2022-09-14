On The Money — Sanders backs unions, blocks effort to avert rail strike

Category: Economy Hits: 11
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is standing with labor unions as the Biden administration tries to find a way to avert a rail strike. We’ll also look at Republican backlash to a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and a failing IRS program meant to go after wealthy tax cheats.
But first, California is squaring off with Amazon.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday blocked a Republican request to force railroad workers and companies to accept the recommendations of a nonpartisan panel to avoid a strike that would impact millions of Americans.
Sanders stood up on the floor to block the speedy approval of the resolution — introduced by Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Commission Ranking Member Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) — that would require railroad workers to adopt the outlines of a labor deal.
GOP senators, however, say their resolution would avoid a “disastrous” rail strike, which could freeze rail travel and freight shipment around the country.
LEADING THE DAY
GOP expresses hostility to Manchin permitting reform campaign
Some Republicans are expressing hostility to Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) campaign to use a government funding bill to advance permitting reform, adding to doubts about the effort’s future.
Republicans have long lamented the length of time it takes to advance fossil fuel and other energy projects. And Manchin’s efforts could be the best shot they’ve had in years to speed up the environmental review process for energy projects.
But Republicans are also upset over the party-line passage of the sweeping climate, tax and health care bill passed under budget reconciliation rules that sidestepped the filibuster — an effort made possible by Manchin.
FEELING BUBBLY
Huge Social Security COLA spike could be on the way — because of inflation
People on Social Security could see a huge spike in their checks from a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that is itself a result of inflation.
In a letter sent on Tuesday, Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said recipients could see an 8.7 percent COLA spike next year.
TAX CHEATS
Lucrative IRS program targeting wealthy tax cheats is withering from lack of funds
An IRS program with a 6-to-1 return on investment is withering from a lack of resources, lawmakers and tax experts told The Hill.
The IRS whistleblower program rewards people for coming forward with information about tax cheats and typically pays rewards between 15 and 30 percent of the money the government collects using the whistleblower’s information.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Wednesday that it will provide nearly $2 billion for food banks and school meal programs to purchase American-grown foods.
The breakdown will mean about $1 billion for emergency food providers and almost a half-billion for school lunch and breakfast programs, according to a release from the department. Another approximate half-billion will go to expand the existing Local Food Purchase Assistance program.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
