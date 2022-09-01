On The Money — How borrowers can prepare for forgiveness 

Category: Economy Hits: 4
The Biden administration is expected to release applications for broad-based student loan forgiveness in the coming weeks — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t steps borrowers can take now for preparation. We’ll also look at the recent housing forecast out of Goldman Sachs, the pressure building around Amazon’s worker safety “crisis,” and more.
But first, see why some off-duty pilots are picketing at airports nationwide ahead of the busy Labor Day travel weekend.
In a matter of weeks, the Biden administration is set to unveil applications for student borrowers to register for up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness.
Applications are expected to drop by early October, and borrowers will have a short window to apply if they want to see relief take effect before the end of the year. Here are a few key steps student borrowers can take now to prepare for the application process:
LEADING THE DAY
Goldman Sachs releases forecast on housing downturn: ‘Further to fall’
Goldman Sachs says home sales have taken a larger dip than previously reported, a trend experts say could continue further into the year.
Researchers said in the new report that new and existing home sales saw a nearly
30 percent drop from the peak seen in October 2020 amid higher mortgage rates and a reversal in what was described as several “pandemic-related preference shifts.”
WORKER SAFETY
Groups call for Amazon CEO to testify on warehouse worker safety ‘crisis’
More than 30 worker and civil society groups are demanding Amazon CEO Andy Jassy testify in a congressional hearing on the company’s worker safety “crisis.”
In a letter sent to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and top lawmakers on two congressional labor committees on Thursday, the coalition urged the lawmakers to hold a congressional hearing on “the dangerous labor practices” the groups said have caused a number of deaths and injuries at Amazon warehouse facilities and to call Jassy and others “responsible” for those conditions to testify.
COMING HOME
Bank of America announces measures to boost Black, Hispanic homeownership
Bank of America has announced a new effort aimed at bolstering homeownership opportunities in Black and Latino communities, with plans to offer zero down payment and zero closing cost mortgage options in certain neighborhoods.
The bank said the new options, announced this week, will be offered in Black and Latino neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami, as well as other markets.
The social cost of carbon is significantly higher than the federal estimate, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Nature.
Researchers put the financial toll associated with projected future carbon emissions at $185 per ton of carbon pollution added to the atmosphere, more than three times the federal government’s figure of $51.
