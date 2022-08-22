On The Money — How the IRS may change how we file taxes 

Category: Economy Hits: 3
The IRS has some big goals to tackle, thanks to President Biden’s new economic package — and they may make Tax Day less of a nightmare. We’ll also look at a warning on student loan forgiveness and the Republican fight against environmental investing rules.
But first, say goodbye to Anthony Fauci.
Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
The IRS could be on the cusp of revolutionizing the way that Americans file their taxes.
The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Biden on Tuesday provided $80 billion in funding for the agency, including $15 million to deliver a report on a free, government-run tax e-filing system that tax simplification advocates have long argued for.
But the agency is on a tight deadline to deliver.
The Hill’s Tobias Burns explains here.
LEADING THE DAY
Summers warns against extending student loan payment pause
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on Monday cautioned the Biden administration against extending the moratorium on federal student loan repayments and knocked “unreasonably generous student loan relief” he said could worsen inflation.
“I hope the administration does not contribute to inflation macro-economically by offering unreasonably generous student loan relief or micro-economically by encouraging college tuition increases,” Summers, who served during the Clinton administration, tweeted on Monday.
Aris breaks it down here.
GOP FIGHTS ESG
Republicans wage war on environmental investing rules
A groundswell of Republicans in states across the U.S. are waging a war against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, framing the fight against the economic strategy as a stance against what they call liberal policies interfering in the free market.
Prominent GOP figures including former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis, both potential 2024 contenders, have latched onto the issue.
But so have state-level Republicans, who are implementing restrictions that blacklist certain firms from doing business with their state, usually because of what they perceive as unfavorable stances toward an industry that is the main driver of the global crisis of climate change: fossil fuel.
“I am leading the charge on this, but there is an army behind me,” West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore said in an interview with The Hill.
The Hill’s Stephen Neukam breaks it down here.
ELON SHORT STORY
Musk presses for dismissal of Twitter suit, subpoenas Dorsey
Elon Musk is calling for the dismissal of a Twitter shareholder lawsuit over his terminating his multibillion-dollar buyout deal — and subpoenaing the social media company’s former CEO as he fights a lawsuit from Twitter itself seeking to make him complete the takeover.
The moves follow Musk’s unexpected announcement in July that he’d walk away just a few months after making the $44 billion agreement in April, as well as reports that the company lost revenue after Musk pulled back.
Here’s more from The Hill’s Julia Mueller.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the Biden administration will announce a decision on whether to extend a pause on federal student loan debt in coming days, butting up against the current deadline of Aug. 31, when the current moratorium on loan payments expires.
Cardona told moderator Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the announcement was forthcoming but declined to share any other details.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/overnights/3611461-on-the-money-how-the-irs-may-change-how-we-file-taxes/