From the AEI Archive: The AEI Talent Bank

AEI has hired a number of impressive new scholars in recent months, continuing an effort to celebrate the competition of ideas through spirited debate that began more than 50 years ago.

In 1968, AEI launched a computerized retrieval service to identify experts in different policy areas. The AEI Talent Bank served as a valuable source of expertise as AEI contracted research and study projects. The Talent Bank service was also available at no cost to government and nongovernmental institutions interested in conducting study projects or hiring experts. Such academic luminaries as Milton Friedman and Ronald Coase, who served on the advisory board of AEI at that time, provided advice on the project. 

To find these experts, AEI wrote a letter to friends of the Institute around the country asking them to cast a wide net and sponsor someone for inclusion in the Talent Bank. Sponsors were told to look especially for recent degree candidates or young “up-and-comers” who had shown interest and competence in public policy matters. By 1971, the Talent Bank had grown to 172 people from Harvard, 130 from the University of Chicago, 113 from Columbia, 63 from Yale, and 53 from the University of Michigan. AEI’s reputation in Washington was growing, and in 1971, the Institute hired its first resident scholars. They were the economists Gottfried Haberlar and William Fellner, and Robert Pranger, who was a scholar in foreign policy, and incidentally, the father of Melissa Pranger who has just joined AEI as Book Publicist and Editorial Specialist.

In 1981, the Heritage Foundation published its first Mandate for Leadership, an action plan for the incoming Reagan administration. Heritage included their own talent bank, a list of individuals who could hit the ground running to serve the new administration.

As administrations change and priorities on Capitol Hill shift, AEI scholars’ dedication to the highest academic standards, their love of spirited debate, and their passion for making Americans’ lives better remain constant.

Senior Fellow and Director of Foreign and Defense Policy Studies

Kori Schake

Policy Area
Foreign and Defense Policy
Senior Fellow; Director, Domestic Policy Studies

Ryan Streeter

Policy Area
Politics and Public Opinion
Arthur F. Burns Scholar in Political Economy
Director of Economic Policy Studies

Michael R. Strain

Policy Area
Economics
Senior Fellow; Beth and Ravenel Curry Chair in Public Policy; Director of Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies; and Editor in Chief, National Affairs

Yuval Levin

Policy Area
Society and Culture
Senior Fellow

Scott Gottlieb

Policy Area
Economics
Nonresident Fellow

Brian J. Miller

Policy Area
Health Care
Nonresident Fellow

Joshua T. Katz

Policy Area
Society and Culture
Nonresident Fellow

Dustin Walker

Policy Area
Foreign and Defense Policy
Jeane Kirkpatrick Visiting Fellow

Sheena Chestnut Greitens

Policy Area
Foreign and Defense Policy
Jeane Kirkpatrick Visiting Fellow

Chris Miller

Policy Area
Foreign and Defense Policy
Nonresident Senior Fellow

Steven E. Koonin

Policy Area
Science, Energy, and Environment
Jeane Kirkpatrick Visiting Research Fellow

Jason Blessing

Policy Area
Foreign and Defense Policy
Nonresident Fellow

Jeffrey A. Rosen

Policy Area
Legal and Constitutional
Nonresident Fellow

Dan Slater

Policy Area
Foreign and Defense Policy
Senior Fellow

Jenna Silber Storey

Policy Area
Society and Culture
Senior Fellow

Benjamin Storey

Policy Area
Society and Culture
Nonresident Fellow

J. Joel Alicea

Policy Area
Legal and Constitutional
Nonresident Fellow

William Haun

Policy Area
Legal and Constitutional
Nonresident Fellow

Ajit Pai

Policy Area
Technology and Innovation
Nonresident Senior Fellow

James W. Coleman

Policy Area
Science, Energy, and Environment
Senior Fellow

Chris Stirewalt

Policy Area
Politics and Public Opinion
Research Fellow

Max Eden

Policy Area
Education

