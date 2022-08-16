Category: Economy Hits: 7
President Biden just signed sprawling legislation into law to lower health care costs and address climate change, notching a significant win. We’ll also look at how commercial investors have been taking advantage of the hot housing market, the Biden administration’s latest round of student debt forgiveness and more.
But first, the NBA announced a no-games day as part of a new effort to get people to vote.
Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Subscribe here.
President Biden signed into law a sweeping bill to lower health care costs and address climate change on Tuesday, sealing a legislative victory more than a year in the making.
The $740 billion bill was significantly slimmed down from the original $3.5 trillion package some envisioned last fall, but nevertheless represents an undeniable win for Biden and Democrats in Congress. It includes some of Biden’s key campaign promises and makes the largest investment in federal climate programs in history.
Next steps: Biden’s signing of the bill is expected to kick off a multistate tour to promote the legislation and other administration accomplishments, with less than three months until the November midterm elections.
Biden, who is headed home to Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday night for the remainder of his summer vacation, is scheduled to attend a Democratic National Committee event in Maryland next Thursday. The president is also expected to host another event early next month to celebrate the passage of the bill.
The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Morgan Chalfant have more here.
Real estate trusts pay out big home dividends as builders bemoan ‘housing recession’
Dividends paid out on single-family homes owned by real estate investment companies have jumped more than 44 percent since last year, showing how commercial investors are taking advantage of a hot housing market that’s pricing out middle-income and first-time homebuyers.
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) paid out $212 million in dividends in the second quarter of this year on single-family homes, up 44.2 percent from $147 million last year, according to a report released Monday by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts trade group.
Despite the premium prices and shortage of units, contractors and construction companies are hesitant to start building, citing apprehension on the part of consumers and an environment of rising interest rates.
National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) economist Robert Dietz went so far as to label the current situation a “housing recession.”
There’s more here from The Hill’s Tobias Burns.
SEE ALSO: New poll finds 62 percent of Americans worried about paying for housing in the next year
Education Dept. discharges $3.9 billion of student debt for 208,000 borrowers
The Education Department on Tuesday announced plans to discharge $3.9 billion in federal student loans for 208,000 borrowers in its latest round of relief.
The office said the discharge would apply to any remaining federal student loans that the borrowers received to attend ITT Technical Institute, which closed in September 2016, from January 2005 onward.
Aris has more details here.
SEE MORE: Fiscal watchdog argues against Biden student debt action
160 Amazon workers walk off jobs at California hub
One hundred and sixty Amazon employees walked out of a San Bernardino, Calif., warehouse this week, demanding higher wages and better working conditions.
“We’ve been organizing for a $5 pay increase, safe working conditions, and an end to retaliation at the KSBD warehouse,” Inland Empire Amazon Workers United (IEAWU) said Monday, adding that its repeated demands for change at the facility have been ignored.
The Hill’s Olafimihan Oshin breaks it down here.
As the school year begins, the IRS is telling educators that they can deduct up to $300 of out-of-pocket classroom expenses, the first increase in two decades.
The special educator expense deduction increase is the first since it was enacted in 2002 with a $250 annual limit, and the IRS said in a release this month it will continue to rise in $50 increments to adjust for inflation.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/overnights/3604543-on-the-money-biden-signs-sweeping-economic-bill-into-law/