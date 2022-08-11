On The Money — IRS will focus on auditing the rich, Yellen says

Category: Economy Hits: 8
The Biden administration wants the public to know that $80 billion in new IRS funding won’t result in more audits for the average taxpayer. We’ll also look at falling wholesale inflation figures, gas finally dropping below $4 and the FTC’s consumer privacy initiative.
But first, read about why dried up lakes should concern everyone.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen directed IRS officials not to use new funding secured for the agency in Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act to increase audits on households making under $400,000 annually.
In a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, Yellen reaffirmed a commitment “that audit rates will not rise relative to recent years for households making under $400,000 annually,” which she described as a “guiding precept of the planning” for the agency.
Yellen also stressed the IRS’s “enforcement resources will focus on high-end noncompliance,” as Democrats say the proposed funding is aimed at going after wealthy tax cheats.
The IRS funding proposal is one of several tax-related provisions included in the Inflation Reduction Act to raise revenue to help cut the nation’s deficit over the next decade, while also offsetting investments in health care and climate.
Wholesale prices decline 0.5 percent as inflation eases in July
Wholesale prices dropped 0.5 percent in July to hit a 9.8 percent annual increase, down from an 11.3 percent annual increase in June as 40-year high inflation continued to show signs of easing.
The Labor Department’s producer price index showed that demand for goods dropped 1.8 percent from June to July as demand for services increased only 0.1 percent.
Average US gas price falls below $4 per gallon
Recent data shows the average national price of gasoline fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time since March, and experts are expecting the downward trend to continue.
Prices averaged $3.99 on Thursday, AAA said. The drop represents a dip of more than $1 since prices peaked in June at about $5.02.
FTC launches effort to review, update data privacy rules
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will launch an effort to review and update rules on how companies collect and use data, the agency announced Thursday.
The FTC said it will explore rules to “crack down on harmful commercial surveillance and lax data security,” expanding on Democratic Chair Lina Khan’s aggressive action targeting tech companies.
New applications for unemployment benefits rose slightly in the first month of August to the highest level since November, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.
Jobless claims totaled 262,000 in the week ending Aug. 6, up 14,000 from the previous week’s revised total. Claims continue to hover around pre-pandemic levels, but they’ve risen in five out of the last six weeks.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
