On The Money — Inflation Reduction Act heads to House

We have the details on every major provision in the Senate-passed Inflation Reduction Act. We’ll also look at improving consumer inflation expectations, the most recent Ukraine aid package and plummeting gas prices.
The Senate passed Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act on a party-line vote Sunday afternoon, delivering the long-awaited centerpiece to President Biden’s agenda.
Democrats rallied behind the $430 billion climate, health care and tax overhaul after Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) reached a last-minute deal with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who had held up previous proposals.
BETTER OUTLOOK
Consumer expectations for inflation improve in July
Consumers’ inflation expectations improved in July amid plummeting gas prices and rising interest rates, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey released Monday.
Respondents expect the inflation rate to average 6.2 percent over the next year, a sharp drop from 6.8 percent in June’s survey. Expectations for the three-year inflation rate fell from 3.6 percent to 3.2 percent over the same period.
MORE UKRAINE AID
US to provide additional $4.5 billion to keep Ukrainian government operating
The U.S. is sending out an additional $4.5 billion in aid to the government of Ukraine, bringing the total amount of budgetary support to the country since it was invaded by Russia to $8.5 billion, the Treasury Department said Monday.
The funds will help keep the Ukrainian government afloat as it seeks to withstand the large-scale Russian military campaign that’s now approaching its sixth month. The first payment of $3 billion from the $4.5 billion is scheduled to go out later this month.
STILL FALLING
National average price of gas expected to fall below $4: GasBuddy
The national average price for a gallon of gas fell to $4.01 on Monday and is expected to imminently fall below $4, according to estimates by GasBuddy.
Gas prices have fallen for eight consecutive weeks after briefly peaking at a record high of more than $5 per gallon in mid-June, according to the gas price tracker’s analysis. AAA reported a nationwide average of $4.059 per gallon on Monday.
“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week,” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said in a statement.
A majority of Black, Native American and Latino households are struggling with serious financial problems amid a 40-year high inflation rate, according to a new poll from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
About 58 percent of African Americans, 69 percent of Native Americans and
56 percent of Latinos report struggling with serious financial problems due to inflation. Among white households, that number is 44 percent, while only 36 percent of Asians report struggling with serious financial problems.
