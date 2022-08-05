On The Money — How Senate Dems got Sinema's support

Category: Economy Hits: 16
We’ll break down how Democrats found a way to get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on board with a major health care, climate and tax deal. We’ll also look at a stellar July job gain and the steep costs of Kentucky floods.
Democrats are including a tax on stock buybacks to make up for the revenue lost in their climate change package to win over Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), whose vote is a necessity to advance a centerpiece of President Biden’s economic agenda.
Still, Schumer expressed confidence that all Democrats would support the stock buyback tax and noted that it’s particularly popular with progressive lawmakers.
The background: The concessions to Sinema were tax breaks favored by the private equity industry and the U.S. manufacturing sector.
Democrats needed to ensure that they could replace that tax revenue to fund their green energy and health care policies and significantly reduce the federal deficit, a key priority for centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who privately negotiated the initial deal with Schumer.
Read more about the revamped Inflation Reduction Act:
HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?
Economy adds whopping 528K jobs in July, shattering expectations
The U.S. added 528,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in July, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department, a stunning gain that defied predictions of a slowdown.
The stunning July jobs gain will raise questions about how close the U.S. economy actually is to a recession after months of growing concern over a sharp slowdown.
The resilience of the labor market also means the Federal Reserve may have more room — or at least feel more pressure — to rapidly raise interest rates and fight inflation without fears of triggering steep job losses.
Read more: Biden takes victory lap on job numbers
'THIS WILL TAKE YEARS'
Kentucky expected to face enormous costs after devastating floods
Kentucky is facing enormous financial costs to rebuild after massive flooding in the eastern part of the state that has left 37 people dead and hundreds homeless.
While the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is still assessing the toll, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said the state would need “significant dollars,” describing the disaster as “the most devastating flooding event our state has ever seen.”
Jonathan Jett, superintendent of public schools in Perry County, Ky., said in an interview with The Hill that he expects it will require millions of dollars to rebuild public infrastructure in his school district.
“This will take years,” Jett said.
TOUGH PILL TO SWALLOW
AARP, Big Pharma locked in battle over drug pricing bill
The nation’s largest seniors group is locked in a battle with the pharmaceutical industry over Democrats’ drug pricing overhaul.
“We’ve been hearing for decades from our members who are struggling to afford their prescription drugs,” said Bill Sweeney, AARP’s senior vice president of government affairs. “We know that pharma has a lot of lobbyists and a lot of money, but we have a lot of people.”
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said Wednesday that Social Security and Medicare should be up for congressional approval each year, instead of staying under their current status as federal entitlement programs.
“Social Security and Medicare, if you qualify for the entitlement, you just get it no matter what the cost,” Johnson said in an interview that aired Tuesday on “The Regular Joe Show” podcast.
Here’s what else have our eye on:
