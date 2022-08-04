Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 17:50 Hits: 11

American democracy sits at a crucial crossroads, argues Darrell West, vice president of Governance Studies at Brookings and author of the new Brookings Press book, “Power Politics: Trump and the Assault on American Democracy.” The rise of extremism and a decline of confidence in trusted institutions have created the perfect storm for illiberalism and authoritarianism to take root. While it is easy to blame Donald Trump for the sad state of our democracy, Trumpism is almost certainly likely to outlast Trump himself. Donald Trump’s presidency merely exposed existing cracks in our democracy that are built into the foundations of elections, political institutions, and information ecosystem. ”Power Politics” is filled with a clear delineation of the problems and possible remedies for the threats drawn from West’s extensive experience in the D.C. policy world. West urges us to act now to protect our democracy—and provides a roadmap for how to strengthen our political system and civil society.

On September 1, Brookings will host a virtual launch event for “Power Politics” Where author Darrell West will engage in a fireside chat with USA Today’s Susan Page to discuss the current threats to American democracy and the solutions to help mitigate them.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #PowerPolitics.

Read more http://webfeeds.brookings.edu/~/705234202/0/brookingsrss/topics/uscongress~Power-politics-Trump-and-the-assault-on-American-democracy/