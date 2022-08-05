Inflation and the Social Security COLA, Part II: Data and Policy Implications

Articles

Published on Friday, 05 August 2022

By Mark J. Warshawsky

In Part I, we discussed various measures of price changes and how they differ. In Part II, we will look at the data to precisely estimate these differences and discuss policy implications.

Below we see a graph of the monthly measures of annual inflation from January 2001 through June 2022, using the four price measures described earlier. In broad terms, they move closely together, but certain differences are apparent. The CPI-W measure somewhat exaggerates the highs and lows of inflation. Given that this extra volatility is not a property of the most accurate measure from the C-CPI-U, it is undesirable for public policy use, as it causes needless anxiety and concern about inflation measurement for benefit purposes. In particular, deflation, which is particularly upsetting to the Social Security population, is more likely with this measure. The inflation measured from the C-CPI-U is a bit below the other measures, and there is no discernable pattern in either direction from the R-CPI-E.

These observations can be confirmed more formally by examining some statistics in the table below. The mean inflation rates based on the CPI-U and CPI-W are nearly identical. The R-CPI-E rate is only 0.06 percentage points higher than those rates—hardly noticeable to the intended recipients of the proposed policy change, being a lower increase than commonly attributed to it, of 0.2 or 0.3 percent, while still being a cost to the system and the taxpayer. The C-CPI-U measure, however, is lower by 0.29 percentage points, which would represent considerable savings over the long-run in a solvency reform for Social Security; indeed the savings is estimated by the actuary at nearly a fifth of the total financial shortfall of the program. By contrast, the CPI-W has the greatest volatility as measured by standard deviation, at 1.92 percent. The correlation of CPI-U with CPI-W and C-CPI-U is high though, at 0.995 and 0.993, respectively, whereas with R-CPI-E it is only 0.976, indicating a source of confusion and dissonance with current familiar measures. The relative pattern of correlations with the most accurate measure, C-CPI-U, is similar.

The policy implications of this discussion and data analysis are clear. The most accurate and low volatility measure to use for the Social Security COLAs, while still being familiar and producing savings for Social Security reform, is the C-CPI-U. If savings, however, are not desired from COLAs, switching from the CPI-W to the CPI-U would be good policy to reduce volatility and increase familiarity and transparency. On most of these policy metrics, proposals to switch to the R-CPI-E fare poorly.

