On The Money — All eyes on Sinema with Biden plan in the balance

The biggest suspense story in Washington, D.C., has everything to do with a certain senator from Arizona. We’ll also look at the budget impact of the Schumer-Manchin deal and hard times for renters
But first, the Senate has voted to expand NATO.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has Democrats and Republicans on the edge of their seats.
With the clock ticking down to the August recess, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) desperately wants to pass a bill that would tackle climate change and make significant changes to the tax code. But Schumer doesn’t have the votes — at least not yet.
The Hill’s Alexander Bolton has more here.
Read more: GOP targets Sinema while going all out to block Democratic bill
LORD HAVE MERCY
How landlords are evading taxes and fueling the housing crisis
Opaque ownership laws that make it easier for property owners to avoid paying taxes are compounding a national housing crisis fueled by inflation and a shortage of low- and moderate-income homes.
Properties can then go into tax foreclosure and be effectively taken off the market in cities where housing is in short supply, further driving up prices and forcing renters to live far away from where they work.
Studies have “linked LLC ownership to property disinvestment, tax abandonment, even completely walking away from properties,” Princeton sociology professor Matthew Desmond told the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Tuesday.
“One of the landlords I spent time with in Milwaukee, I asked her, ‘What happened to this house that I spent a lot of time with?’ And she said, ‘I just gave it back to the city.’ And what she meant was, she just stopped paying taxes on it and let it go into tax foreclosure,” Desmond said.
The Hill’s Tobias Burns has more here.
BIDEN ON A BUDGET
Democrats’ plan would decrease deficit by more than $100B: CBO
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday released estimates for Democrats’ sprawling reconciliation plan, forecasting the legislation would lead to a net deficit decrease of more than $100 billion over roughly the next decade, far less than had been initially projected.
The estimates from the nonpartisan budget scorekeeper come as Democrats are moving quickly to pass the mammoth bill, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, later this week.
The CBO’s estimates projected the tax, healthcare and climate plan would reduce the deficit between 2022-2031 by more than $101 billion.
Here’s more from The Hill’s Aris Folley.
Industry lobbying could imperil a comprehensive privacy bill that would fundamentally shift the way companies collect user data online.
Since its introduction in June, the American Data Privacy and Protection Act has been one of the most lobbied bills in Congress, drawing attention from more than
180 corporate clients, including Amazon, Disney and Target, according to data from research group OpenSecrets.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
