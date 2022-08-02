On The Money — Manchin swaps proposals with Sinema

Category: Economy Hits: 5window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"7876608","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p1","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"TheHill.com","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/policy/finance/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/policy/finance/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D7876608%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/policy/finance%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D271%2C272%2C273%2C275%2C278%2C253%2C256%2C257%2C289%2C288%2C283%2C282%2C284%2C287%2C308%2C309%2C300%2C301%2C302%2C303%2C305%2C306%2C307%2C245%2C260%2C268%2C263%2C904%2C905%2C910%2C296%2C297%2C294%2C295%2C292%2C290%2C291%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dpolicy__finance"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODc2NjA4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTk0OTY4NTd9.7MqrYeZh9cKIvdUI0iI57oKgwLpJUjvS_egawwYU2H8","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/7876608?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E6SC%2Bd5UHZUS5PytSY16nWLloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"7881862","title":"Clip: White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha on Vaccine Development | The Hill's Future of Health Care Summit 2022","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/D53/276/D532761888C261366C62C44F8F3A2341_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=87115dbec4aa7751eaa11234eff278ab","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODgxODYyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTk0OTY4NTd9.IAYX8fd4U478Na0iSzIu1tIj-IZhnvcr0sL-h-XswFs","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill"},{"mcpid":"7881906","title":"Clip: Tucson, AZ Mayor Regina Romero on Immigration Debates & Other Legislative Priorities in Arizona","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/308/D58/308D58272E0895A2AE8D4C1A5E5C3A46_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=197782335062c83cb11ea009172f8edc","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODgxOTA2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTk0OTY4NTd9.xkfCmQTDgazfVPMZkGh6qIFOIBpnXNWoUXM7b1Edm18","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"7734931","title":"Former lieutenant colonel: New US aid unhelpful for Ukraine","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/1B4/ABE/1B4ABEF975046797C557C760F062B2F2_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=b991e2443ba415a56e377d3abdb6bd69","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzM0OTMxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTk0OTY4NTd9.K0H-BJ-9F0eT_HLOyIuHn1-E7Wi2K58jKWeBGUh0Pwg","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7783804","title":"This Puerto Rican software company is using satellite data to save the beaches","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/55A/571/55A57198EBF0C935A93D53919F15E59D_6.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=cbb6019fa21a73c4db77f7452da1d131","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzgzODA0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTk0OTY4NTd9.UgUHlugpbT725aOKUndcHe8KnU76yD_DlW3ZMzCKXME","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/changing_america/special_video_series/agents_of_change"},{"mcpid":"7881842","title":"Clip: CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure on Ensuring Equity | The Hill's Future of Health Care Summit 2022","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/03C/736/03C73638C3DB4454A1040B2047CB384C_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=a4bf4383ad23eb31ba307f3b5df345a3","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODgxODQyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTk0OTY4NTd9.SN6sQrsUbhJIsuMDdmt1n_2oNVtdcLSX912mMUVun3s","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"7881817","title":"Clip: Dr. Anthony Fauci on the State of COVID in the US | The Hill's Future of Health Care Summit 2022","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/770/50A/77050A4FE8C682AC95CD0ED06B1D5288_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=deedaf336abf4b8958df8aed233b8b9d","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODgxODE3IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTk0OTY4NTd9.tfxVK64Xo2O3yo6z-Sv_v2_qdtmOoLJFkD9WRDb-VvQ","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"7873780","title":"Panel | Level Ground: Eliminating Health & Social Disparities","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/7F6/180/7F61808040C4D8998422A8C8BBECC762_3.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=10bb9cdc21c59b878a1afd03dff243e0","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODczNzgwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTk0OTY4NTd9.B8HCBhuE3SKDQpv-QGKZGXnbA6fUX-eQqhkZmOEpaNs","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"7881721","title":"WATCH: Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid tensions with China","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/2EE/21E/2EE21E12096DD95E0143557EE368D58D_3.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=306380088e41a3adf4b4ab3bfc847905","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODgxNzIxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTk0OTY4NTd9.va7iDhzqtolYTMvMyKsoBD9uRY3tt2L-Vk1VTu3xCE4","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"7873708","title":"Rep. Michael Burgess, MD (R-TX) | Level Ground: Eliminating Health & Social Disparities","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/648/52B/64852BD8B010FB98A6BA4144E0675CE8_3.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=b1e96fb78614d0000bd7318728ab0195","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODczNzA4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTk0OTY4NTd9.zqwCG62ZkLce9Libzb21o3tgb2-m-MXl5JSQth2W6Xc","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"7881668","title":"The Insiders Sunday Show - July 31","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/B1F/DA9/B1FDA9678E7A49A69E4640F17AB3E141_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=8539d22e9a804633f6e37260ec5b4858","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODgxNjY4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTk0OTY4NTd9.lT95DuGtx-z6pw7JXr358wgZlgwaxIMbIWCK0HPmzo0","ad_unit_path":""}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true});
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is working on getting Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-Ariz.) support for the deal he cut with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.). We’ll also look at the latest data on the strength of the labor market and more sanctions on Russia.
But first, Dee Snider is going after a top GOP candidate.
Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) says he is exchanging materials with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to help her better understand the broad tax reform and climate bill he negotiated with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and says he is open to her suggestions as Democrats seek 50 votes to put the bill on the floor.
Manchin finally got a chance to speak to Sinema after lunch Tuesday, when she was scheduled to preside over the chamber.
Asked whether Sinema is upset that she didn’t get looped into last week’s talks with Schumer, which produced the surprise deal, Manchin said he didn’t want to get anyone’s hopes up when he didn’t know whether an agreement was even possible.
“She’s my dear friend,” he said. “But why bring anyone in and all their aspirations get high and the drama we go through and it doesn’t work out?”
Alexander Bolton has the details here.
Read more: Schumer ‘in touch’ with Sinema as Dems seek to move climate, taxes package
JOLTS OF LIFE
Workers still empowered despite fewer open jobs in June
U.S. jobseekers still held power despite slightly fewer open gigs to choose from in June amid record demand for workers, according to data released Tuesday by the Labor Department.
The context: Job openings have remained at historically high levels since 2021 as the rapid economic rebound from the COVID-19 recession ran into obstacles created by the lingering pandemic.
While consumer activity is well above pre-pandemic levels, businesses have struggled to meet that demand because the size of the U.S. workforce has not yet recovered.
By the numbers:
Sylvan has it all here.
MORE SANCTIONS
US sanctions Putin girlfriend, Russian billionaires
The Biden administration on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rumored girlfriend Alina Kabaeva and several other wealthy Russians, further squeezing Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
The Treasury Department said in an announcement that it was designating Kabaeva, a former Olympic rhythmic gymnast who currently heads the pro-Kremlin National Media Group and is reportedly the longtime girlfriend of the Russian president.
Morgan Chalfant has more here.
THAT'S A LOT
Americans’ household debt surpasses $16T for first time
Total household debt for Americans has risen to a record $16 trillion, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as Americans grapple with inflation and rising costs.
“Americans are borrowing more, but a big part of the increased borrowing is attributable to higher prices,” NY Fed researchers wrote in a blog post accompanying the report, released Tuesday.
The total rose 2 percent between the first and second quarters of 2022, or about $312 billion. This year’s $16.15 trillion household debt dollar amount is $2 trillion higher than what was recorded in pre-pandemic 2019.
Read more on the numbers here.
A group of more than 120 economists is backing the climate, health care and tax package that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will bring to a vote this week.
The economists said in a letter to congressional leaders that the Inflation Reduction Act will reduce prices for American families while making “crucial” investments in energy and health care.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/overnights/3585276-on-the-money-manchin-swaps-proposals-with-sinema/