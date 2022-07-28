Category: Economy Hits: 7
The U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) fell for the second time this year, according to new data released by the Commerce Department. The data has intensified fears of a recession, but many experts say that it’s still too soon to make that call.
We’ll also look at the fallout of the Schumer-Manchin agreement and the mystery of President Biden’s student loan plans.
But first, get ready, because tomorrow is Beyoncé day.
Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
The U.S. economy appeared to shrink for the second consecutive quarter, according to federal data released Thursday, amid growing concern the U.S. could be slipping into a recession.
“The U.S. economy is struggling,” Scott Hoyt, senior director at Moody’s Analytics, wrote in a Thursday analysis.
“We now expect growth to struggle to reach potential both this year and next. However, we don’t believe the economy is in a recession,” he continued.
Behind the decline: A steep decline in business investment and a 3.1 percent surge of imports, which detract from GDP in calculations, were the two major forces behind the second quarter decline.
Gross private domestic investment — which includes sales of buildings, equipment and intellectual property — fell 13.5 percent in the second quarter after rising 5 percent during the first three months of the year. Housing construction fell 14 percent in the second quarter, and construction of other structures fell 11.7 percent over the year.
So is this a recession? Two straight quarters of negative economic growth have long been used as a rule of thumb to determine when the U.S. is in recession and is the formal threshold for a recession in other countries. But economists in the U.S. consider a broader range of data when determining if the U.S. is in recession.
But that hasn’t stopped the political jockeying. Sylvan has more here.
Read more on the GDP report:
LEADING THE DAY
Manchin says he is firm on closing tax loophole; Sinema absent from caucus meeting
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Thursday he is standing firm on keeping a proposal to close the so-called carried interest tax loophole in the tax and climate deal he reached this week, despite potential opposition from fellow centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).
Closing the tax loophole has long been a goal of Democratic tax reformers, but it was dropped out of the House tax bill last year after Sinema indicated she opposed ending the tax break.
Manchin on Thursday told reporters that he will insist on keeping the carried interest provision in the bill, arguing that it’s unfair for asset managers to only pay a
20 percent capital gains tax rate on income they earn from the profits of managed investments.
“I’m not prepared to lose,” Manchin said. “What we have is a good bill that’s fair with everybody. It’s a give-and-take proposition.
The Hill’s Alex Bolton has more here.
Read more on the deal:
STUDENT LOANS
Biden’s student loans plan shrouded in mystery
President Biden’s next move on student loans has been a mystery, with the White House not communicating with advocates and instead keeping stakeholders in the dark while the president decides whether to forgive student loans on a large scale.
Biden has said forgiving $10,000 in debt per borrower is on the table but keeps delaying making a final decision. Now, with the student loan pause ending next month and the midterm elections just a few months away, borrowers are unclear about what to expect.
The Hill’s Alex Gangitano has more here.
TEE IT UP
Senate Democrats unveil sweeping funding bills, teeing up showdown with GOP
Senate Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation outlining their plans to fund the government for the coming fiscal year, and Republicans are already drawing battle lines around their non-starters on abortion and other “poison pills.”
The mammoth package, which consists of all 12 annual appropriation bills, would provide $653 billion in nondefense discretionary spending, up 10.1 percent from the current fiscal year, as well as $850 billion in defense discretionary spending, which is 8.7 percent higher than fiscal 2022.
Aris has more here.
The Treasury Department is making moves to address the shortage of affordable housing across the U.S. — an issue that has only been exacerbated by pandemic complications, rising interest and soaring inflation.
The Treasury announced Wednesday that it’s making more money available for affordable housing loans as part of the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan fiscal stimulus package passed in 2021.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/overnights/3578851-on-the-money-recession-fears-rise-as-gdp-falls-again/