The Federal Reserve is ramping up its efforts to bring inflation down from four-decade highs. We’ll also look at the surprise revival of major pieces of Biden’s economic agenda and the passage of a big bipartisan deal.
The Federal Reserve announced another steep interest rate hike Wednesday, ramping up its efforts to bring inflation down from four-decade highs.
“Inflation has obviously surprised to the upside over the past year, and further surprises could be in store. We therefore will need to be nimble in responding to incoming data and the evolving outlook,” said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at a press conference following the announcement.
He said that while “another unusually large increase” may be in store, the Fed will not give further hints about how far rates will climb.
The background: While the Fed’s rapid rate hikes have throttled the housing market, suppressed stock values and spurred a small rise in layoffs, they’ve yet to make a noticeable impact on inflation.
Consumer prices rose 9.1 percent annually in June and 1.2 percent last month alone, according to Labor Department data released this month. Though war-related supply shocks beyond the Fed’s control drove much of the June inflation surge, prices across the economy grew at much faster rates despite the central bank’s actions.
DEAL WITH IT
Manchin announces deal with Schumer on taxes, climate
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Wednesday that he has struck a deal with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on legislation aimed at advancing key pieces of President Biden’s agenda, including measures that target taxes, lowering drug prices and combating climate change.
A joint statement from the two offices said they finalized a legislative text that will invest about $300 billion in deficit reduction and $369.75 billion in energy security and climate change programs over 10 years.
Some Democrats were encouraged by the news, though others have been hesitant to comment on the deal until more details emerge. Democrats told reporters they plan to find out more about the forthcoming plan at a caucus meeting later on Wednesday.
With a nearly month-long recess scheduled in August, timing around potential passage remains unclear. Democrats are also facing a crunch on legislative time, as the critical midterm elections approach and a government funding deadline looms in late September.
PINCH THOSE PENNIES
Five ways the Fed interest rate hike will impact Americans’ wallets
The Federal Reserve is showing no signs of letting up in its aggressive fight to combat rising prices, tightening wallets as it hikes interest rates at the fastest pace in decades to get a handle on red-hot inflation.
The central bank bumped its baseline interest rate range on Wednesday by another 75 basis points. The Fed raised rates by the same amount last month in a bid to counter soaring costs, marking its first rate hike of that magnitude in nearly thirty years.
Here are some ways the rising rates will impact Americans:
COUNTERING CHINA
Senate passes chips, science bill aimed at China competitiveness
The Senate voted with a large bipartisan majority Wednesday to pass a $280 billion bill to subsidize the domestic chip manufacturing industry and provide tens of billions of dollars for scientific research to keep the country’s technological edge in the global economy.
The 64-33 vote caps more than a year of negotiations over the bill, which stalled for months in the House because of progressive Democrats’ objections to trade-related and other provisions in the bill, such as language to provide security safeguards for technological research.
The bill, which is expected to have enough votes to pass the House, would be one of the biggest legislative accomplishments of the Congress and would be a boon to the nation’s high-tech manufacturing industry.
Read more: Chips bill nears finish line without aggressive China trade restrictions
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the U.S. economy is performing “too well” to be in a recession.
“I do not think the U.S. is currently in a recession. And the reason is, there are just too many areas of the economy that are performing, you know, too well,” Powell said.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
