On The Money — Jobless claims creep higher

Category: Economy Hits: 10
Layoffs are still fairly low, but the steady rise in jobless claims may be a sign of a slowing economy. We’ll also look at the introduction of a cannabis legalization bill and daunting news about the housing market.
But first, Kylie Jenner is in trouble over her private jet.
Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Subscribe here.
New applications for jobless benefits rose to the highest weekly level since November last week, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.
“The labor market is softening but the change is so far gradual. The U.S. economy is cooling but is probably not in recession in July,” said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank, in a Thursday analysis.
“Between economic data and news reports, it’s clear that job losses are underway in the tech, mortgage finance, real estate brokerage, and big box retail sectors.”
The context: While the increase in jobless claims was relatively small, it marked yet another week of rising layoffs amid deepening concerns about the strength of the economy. Weekly claims have jumped from a low of roughly 160,000 in mid-March by nearly 100,000 new applications per week.
Sylvan breaks it down here.
LEADING THE DAY
Senate Democrats roll out long-awaited bill to legalize marijuana
Senate Democrats on Thursday unveiled long-awaited legislation to end the federal prohibition of marijuana, but opposition from Republicans and some Democrats is expected to pose a challenge to passing the measure.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced the bill, dubbed the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, in floor remarks on early Thursday, lauding the legislation’s introduction as “historic.”
Aris has more here.
New data is showing that homeownership is slipping out of reach for many Americans.
Rising home prices and mortgage rates above 5 percent are making houses less affordable in nearly every county in the country, according to real estate data company ATTOM.
“Median-priced single-family homes and condos are less affordable in the second quarter of 2022 compared to historical averages in 97 percent of counties across the nation with enough data to analyze. That was up from 69 percent of counties that were historically less affordable in 2021,” the company said in a Thursday statement summarizing their latest report.
Tobias Burns has more here.
BUDGET REQUEST
President Biden will request $37 billion in the annual budget to go toward supporting law enforcement and for crime prevention, the White House announced on Thursday.
The Safer America Plan would invest nearly $13 billion over five years to hire and train 100,000 additional police officers, invest $3 billion to clear court backlogs and solve murders and establish a $15 billion grant program aimed at justice system reform.
Read more from Alex Gangitano here.
Most Americans do not believe their current paycheck is enough to live on amid price hikes caused by inflation, a new poll found.
A recent Harris Poll conducted on behalf of the American Staffing Association found that around 58 percent of U.S. adults are concerned their paycheck won’t cover their own or their family’s needs — 20 percent plan to ask for a raise.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/overnights/3569710-on-the-money-jobless-claims-creep-higher/