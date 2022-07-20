On The Money — Small business owners descend on Capitol Hill

Category: Economy Hits: 15
Droves of small-business owners descended on Capitol Hill this week in a bid for congressional support as they brace for a looming recession.
We’ll also look at GOP efforts targeting the Biden administration’s ability to cancel student loan debt, what the strong dollar means for Americans, and more.
But first, don’t forget to play those numbers!
Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
Thousands of small-business owners descended on Capitol Hill this week in a bid for congressional support as they brace for a looming recession that threatens to wipe out numerous mom-and-pop stores.
Small-business owners, who employ nearly half of all U.S. workers, say they’re being hammered by inflation, hiring difficulties, supply chain snags, child care shortages and limited access to capital. Weathering the storm will get much harder if a recession dents consumer demand for their goods and services.
Consumer prices rose 9.1 percent over the past 12 months ending in June, while wholesale costs soared an even higher 11.3 percent, according to most recent Labor Department data, forcing most businesses to raise their prices.
Forty-five percent of small-business owners said that finding workers was their biggest challenge, with 78 percent reporting struggling to compete with larger employers when it comes to pay and benefits. They say Congress could help small businesses compete in the tight labor market by making it cheaper and less complicated for smaller employers to set up retirement and health care plans.
Karl has more here.
LEADING THE DAY
GOP ramps up efforts to rein in Biden on student debt
Republicans have been ramping up efforts to rein in the Biden administration’s ability to cancel student loan debt, arguing such plans are “wildly inflationary” and would only contribute to climbing prices.
Since the Biden administration extended a nationwide pause on federal student loan payments and interest accrual in the spring, Republicans in both chambers have been introducing legislation targeting the president’s authority on student loans.
However, while experts say there’s a case to be made linking the pause on student loan payments to inflation, they largely downplay the moratorium on student debt’s impact on decades-high inflation.
“Anytime you put cash into the hands of Americans, you are affecting their demand for consumption,” said Beth Akers, senior fellow at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute. However, Akers, who studies the economics of higher education, also said that “the effect on consumer demand is pretty modest.”
“And so, in a greater discussion about inflation, it’s not going to be a huge consequence,” she said.
Aris has more here.
POWER OF THE DOLLAR
What the strong dollar means for Americans
The U.S. dollar is getting stronger amid a global battle with high inflation.
Americans are getting less bang for their buck at home, but a stronger dollar makes foreign goods more affordable and international travel relatively cheaper.
Here’s what the dollar’s power means for Americans:
Sylvan has more here.
MINIBUS
House approves more than $400 billion of government funding
The House on Wednesday passed a sprawling spending package for the coming fiscal year, approving more than $400 billion in government spending ahead of the August recess.
The lower chamber voted 220 to 207 in a largely party-line vote to pass the so-called “minibus” package, which contains six spending bills providing fiscal 2023 funding for various agencies, including the departments of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Transportation (DOT), Agriculture, Energy and Veterans Affairs (VA) as well as the Food and Drug Administration.
Aris has more on this here.
CEOs of the top 500 companies in the U.S. earned 324 times more money in 2021 than their employees, with executive compensation climbing $2.8 million dollars in the past year on average as worker wages declined, according to an AFL-CIO report.
While the report found that real worker wages fell 2.4 percent in 2021 after adjusting for inflation, the average compensation for the top CEOs in the nation last year was $18.3 million, a more than $5 million increase over the past decade.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/overnights/3568196-on-the-money-small-business-owners-descend-on-capitol-hill/