On The Money — Biden’s tough call on China tariffs

President Biden is facing lots of pressure in all directions as he approaches his decision on repealing tariffs on Chinese goods. We’ll also look at the goal of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s trip to Japan and why Twitter is suing Elon Musk.
But first, some new superbugs just dropped.
President Biden is contending with competing political and policy pressures as he closes in on a decision on whether to lift Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports.
On one hand, it’s one of the only options at Biden’s disposal to try to lower the price of everyday goods that are subject to tariffs of up to 25 percent.
But axing tariffs would have a minimal impact on inflation, experts say, and doing so could alienate Biden’s labor union backers, some of his own Cabinet members and voters while causing him to look weak on China — all while heading into the midterm elections.
TOKYO DRIFT
Why ‘friend-shoring’ is at the top of Yellen’s agenda in Japan
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Tokyo meeting with Japanese officials about ways to restructure supply chains to bring down inflation.
Specifically, she’ll be talking about “friend-shoring,” a riff on the term “on-shoring” that refers to the process of re-jigging supply chains to favor U.S.-friendly countries that is gaining popularity in policymaking circles.
NOT SO FAST MY FRIEND
Twitter sues Elon Musk after attempt to terminate purchase
Twitter on Tuesday sued Elon Musk to force the Tesla CEO to complete his
$44 billion acquisition of the social media platform.
Musk on Friday said he was terminating the agreement because Twitter hadn’t given him enough information on bots on the platform.
“Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he— unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” the lawsuit says.
MILE BY MILE
Senate negotiators aim to unveil government funding bills by end of July
Senate negotiators are planning to unveil their annual government appropriations bills by the end of the month, as lawmakers struggle to hash out a larger bipartisan deal on how to fund the government amid disagreements over defense spending.
A spokesperson for the Senate Appropriations Committee confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that appropriators are working to draft funding legislation “to release to the public at the end of July,” with Congress slated to enter an almost month-long state work period beginning in early August.
The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is pushing senators to reject a reconciliation package that would lower drug prices and raise taxes on high earners and renew their focus on the bipartisan bill to boost U.S. competitiveness with China.
“There is absolutely no reason to delay or derail legislation that has earned bipartisan support and would support American manufacturing workers for decades to come. The longer we wait, the further behind we fall,” NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons wrote in a letter to congressional leaders and President Biden on Monday.
