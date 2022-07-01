On The Money — Congress eyes powerful cartels driving prices higher

Category: Economy Hits: 4
Members of Congress in both parties aren’t happy about forces beyond their control pushing inflation higher. Today we’ll also look at progress toward government funding and why fireworks are so much more expensive this year.
But first, see why NASA is investigating a mystery rocket that crashed into the moon.
Powerful industrial blocs or cartels are increasingly drawing the attention — and in some cases, the ire — of lawmakers who blame them in part for rising inflation.
Democrats tend to be the party more focused on market concentration in a handful of industries, but Republicans also are increasingly sounding alarms as inflation becomes the number one issue for voters.
The World Shipping Council trade association, which represents foreign shipping behemoths like Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, blasted the bill, saying it is “appalled by the continued mischaracterization of the industry by U.S. government representatives,” adding that congestion at ports will continue “until the import congestion is remedied.”
The Hill’s Tobias Burns breaks it down here.
???? HOUSE FINISHES SPENDING BILLS
House negotiators have advanced spending bills worth more than $1 trillion for the coming fiscal year as the chamber’s leadership seeks to put a bow on its messy appropriations work.
But Thursday wasn’t without fireworks. A large chunk of the committee’s markup of the bill to fund the departments of Labor, HHS and Education was devoted to debate over abortion-related amendments.
Aris takes us there.
✈️ CANCEL CULTURE
More than 300 flights have been canceled nationwide as of early Friday afternoon as the U.S. enters one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
A pilot shortage has forced airlines to cancel and delay flights recently, and millions of seats have been made unavailable as a result. Airlines have placed blame on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for being short-staffed and lacking a staffing plan for the summer when demand for travel increases.
The Hill’s Jared Gans has more here.
???? EXPLOSIVE INFLATION
Americans looking to celebrate July 4th with some fireworks could be facing some rough sticker shock.
Supply chain issues and rising shipping and labor costs have led to inflation rates not seen in decades, and the fireworks industry is feeling it as well.
A group of 15 Black current and former employees of tech giant Tesla sued the company on Thursday over accusations of racial abuse.
Plaintiffs claimed that they were harassed based on their race, with colleagues and managers using the N-word and other racially charged terms, including “slavery” and “plantation,” in daily interactions, according to Reuters.
Here’s what else have our eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you next week.
