On The Money — Biden keeps up battle against inflation

Category: Economy Hits: 10© The Hill illustration, Madeline Monroe/Greg Nash
President Biden is exploring his options to combat inflation, including a possible gas tax suspension. We’ll also examine the impact of pilot shortages and economists’ recession predictions.
But first, check out the massive “heat dome” bringing blazing temperatures this week.
Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
President Biden’s hands-off approach to fighting the highest inflation in four decades poses major risks to the economy and his political fortunes.
Biden made clear earlier this month he will do nothing to push the Federal Reserve away from increasing interest rates as high as possible to curb price growth. But as the Fed picks up the pace of rate hikes, economists fear the bank will be forced to trigger a recession as it struggles to fight supply shocks beyond its control.
Sylvan and Alex Gangitano have more here.
GAS TAX BREAK?
Biden expects decision on federal gas tax holiday by end of week
President Biden on Monday told reporters he hoped to make a final decision about whether to support a federal gas tax holiday by the end of the week as high fuel prices continue to pose a problem.
“I hope I have a decision … by the end of the week,” Biden said from Rehoboth Beach, Del., where he spent the weekend.
The Hill’s Brett Samuels has more here.
UP IN THE AIR
American Airlines ending service to three cities due to pilot shortage
American Airlines will eliminate service for three cities following the Labor Day holiday weekend as a result of staffing shortages, marking the latest hiccup for the airline industry amid thousands of cancellations and cuts in recent months.
An airline spokesperson said the company will drop service to Toledo, Ohio; Ithaca, N.Y.; and Islip, N.Y., on Sept. 7 in response to a “regional pilot shortage.”
The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld has more on this here.
RECESSION PREDICTIONS
Economists see 44 percent chance of recession in next year: survey
The probability of the U.S. hitting a recession within the next year is about 44 percent, according to a new Wall Street Journal survey of leading economists.
That’s the highest probability for a recession in the next year since the newspaper began asking the question in 2005, the Journal noted.
Check out more on this here from The Hill’s Brad Dress.
National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday said the White House is hoping to make progress on legislation to lower prescription drug prices and other costs “in the coming weeks.”
Deese stressed to CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan that combating high inflation levels remains the White House’s top economic priority.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/overnights/3530286-on-the-money-biden-keeps-up-battle-against-inflation/